On Saturday, 16 May 2026, SABC News anchor Chriselda Zozi Lewis announced the death of her father

She shared a photo of her father and a heartfelt tribute on X (Twitter) on the day of his funeral, revealing he had passed away two weeks earlier

Fellow journalists and social media users, including Heidi Giokos and Xoli Zondo, sent messages of condolence and support

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Chriselda Zozi Lewis announced the passing of her father. Image: Chriseldalewis

Source: Twitter

Popular SABC News anchor Chriselda Zozi Lewis left South Africans on social media emotional after she announced the death of her father. The award-winning journalist usually keeps her private life away from the public eye.

On Saturday, 16 May 2026, the day her father was buried, Chriselda Zozi Lewis took to her official X (Twitter) account and shared that she was in mourning following the passing of her father a fortnight ago. In the moving tribute, Lewis also opened up about her father’s final moments. The post was captioned:

“Goodbye, Dad! I have been silent for close to two weeks, away from the world, processing the devastating loss of my dearest father. This morning, we lay our everything to rest. I had the privilege of caring for my darling all his life and, most importantly, as he took his last breath. Greatest privilege of my life as your daughter, Papa!”

See the post below:

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SA mourns Chriselda Zozi Lewis' father

Fans and industry colleagues such as eNCA journo Heidi Giokos and Xoli Zondo flooded the comments with condolence messages and words of comfort. Several social media users shared how they overcame similar experiences.

Here are some of the comments:

@XoliswaZondo said:

“I’m so sorry, my hun 🥹 deepest condolences to you and the entire family 🥹”

@HeidiGiokos remarked:

“I am terribly sorry for your loss, Chriselda. May God give you strength and comfort 🤍”

@EdgarClock shared:

“We thank him for blessing us with such a national treasure as yourself. I lost a father, too. I was young, and the pain was unbearable, especially considering I saw him decay by day. May the king's soul rest in peace. Kuzolunga, Sisi. ❤️”

@Social_Angel comforted:

“Losing a father is one of life’s deepest sorrows, and I admire your strength and grace in caring for him until the very end. May his soul rest in peace, and may you find healing and peace in the days ahead. I’m holding you in my thoughts and prayers @Chriseldalewis 🤍🕊️🙏🏽🫂”

@MMahlane8996 advised:

“Condolences, my sister. Take solace in the knowledge that nothing is forever and that you played your part to the best of your ability. Remember, death can't be healed; it happened because it was time. Well done and God bless you.”

Mzansi comforted Chriselda Zozi Lewis after her father passed away. Image: Chriseldalewis

Source: Twitter

Chriselda Zozi Lewis reacts to Musa Khawula’s explosive allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chriselda Zozi Lewis reacted after Musa Khawula claimed a prominent political leader is heading for divorce and alleged that people tried to bribe him to stop posting about it.

Social media users questioned whether a respected journalist such as Chriselda should comment on unverified gossip, while others defended Khawula.

Source: Briefly News