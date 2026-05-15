Musa Mseleku's wife, Samke MaKhwela, who is wife number five, has caused a stir online with her salty remarks

In the last few episodes of Uthando Nes'thembu, fans got to see more of Samke and got to learn about her character

During one of the final episodes of Season 9, Khwela made a statement about Musa's other wives, and this rubbed people the wrong way

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MaKhwela shaded Musa Mseleku’s four wives. Image: khwelasamk

Source: Instagram

It seems as though nothing Samke Khwela says leaves a lasting impression online. The reality TV star angered many of the Uthando Nes'thembu fans when she threw shade at Mseleku's four wives, MaYeni, MaCele, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo.

MaKhwela says she still has time

On the second-to-last episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, Musa and his wife, MaKhwela, were speaking about having more kids. MaKhwela then bragged about being in her 20s, saying there is no rush, but she cannot say the same about the other wives.

Mseleku and MaKhwela have welcomed their baby, named Methuli, who is Musa's 11th and Samke's first. He previously bragged about being fertile, saying Samke proved to his other wives that he can still have kids, despite their past comments.

A fan @TheGyal_ posted the video on X, with the caption:

"Not Makhwela saying Musa’s other wives have a short time left on earth."

Mzansi drags MaKhwela

Social media trolled MaKhwela, who caused a stir with her baby bump, by reminding her of Musa's character. Below are some of the reactions:

@luyanda25x said:

"She forgets the man is not in his 20's. She should be concerned about him not having much time, not the other wives who will be there to watch her suffer without him."

@rachel_kali stated:

"Samke, this man has had a stroke; another one can take him out. Better respect these wives because if he dies (life expectancy), you won't have much left. You won't even sit with them, kube tense."

@lanyoni shared:

"Weeh. Life is long. Wait until he rocks up with a girl five years younger than him when she fails to give him the 10 kids he wants."

@moshibudi_ asked:

"People with a foul mouth make me laugh, hey? Life is long, please, and it can humble you in those thoughts. You have to choose your words wisely."

@Litha_Lethu11

"Oh sana he might be the one with a short time left. The other wives are fully MARRIED and will be set for life; she’s currently still fighting to be let in. Who will take care of her and her kids?"

@thatomylove asked:

"I can just hear her aunt is the one feeding her nonsense, telling her that Musa has money. Also, why is she really ignoring the fact that this man is proving a point ngaye that he can still make babies??"

MaKhwela shaded Musa Mseleku’s four wives. Image: Khwelasamke, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa cries during MaKhwela's family ceremony

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku, his family, along with MaCele, made way to MaKhwela's home, where he got very emotional.

A hilarious moment from the latest episode was when Musa Mseleku got emotional and started crying.

Source: Briefly News