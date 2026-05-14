Fans speculated that Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela," may be expecting or may even have welcomed their second child together

This comes after she was spotted with what many thought to be a baby bump on the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu , and eagle-eyed netizens were more than just suspicious; they were convinced

The pair's relationship has sparked intense backlash as fans of the show continue to critique the dynamics of Mseleku's polygamy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The latest episode of 'Uthando Nesthembu' raised questions about whether Musa Mseleku and Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela were expanding their family. Images: khwela_samke, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The rumour mill is spinning at full speed as fans of Uthando Nes’thembu become increasingly convinced that Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela," have expanded their family, when, during the latest episode on 13 May 2026, viewers pointed to what appeared to be a visible baby bump.

During a visit to see his new bride, Mseleku was treated to tea and a conversation with Samke to discuss their growing family as well as the tension within the polygamous household. It was then that viewers spotted the influencer's belly appearing fuller than usual.

While it's entirely natural for women who have previously carried a child to not immediately "bounce back" to their pre-pregnancy physique, fans are adamant that this is more than just a lingering "mom bod."

Social media detectives were quick to claim that what they saw on screen went beyond a normal post-pregnancy body, convinced that a second baby is either on the way or has already arrived in secret.

Fans suspect that Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela, may be pregnant with their second child. Images: khwela_samke, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

In early 2025, the couple welcomed their first child together, Methuli "Met," Musa's 11th child. The businessman and polygamist has never been shy about his desire to expand his family, famously stating his goal was to have 20 children.

Mseleku’s boldness was on full display during the same episode when he jokingly teased MaKhwela about no longer sharing her ovulation dates.

If the rumours are true, this addition would be Mseleku’s 12th child across his five wives. It would also be Samke’s second child with the reality star, further securing her spot in the family despite the ongoing public debate over her role in the household.

Watch the footage from the episode below.

Social media claims MaKhwela has already given birth to second child

The speculation took a different turn online once several users maintained that Samke was already a mother of two, having quietly given birth to a new bundle of joy. Read some of the comments below.

Dedication_N said:

"The streets are saying that she's already given birth to baby number two."

mollys_acc speculated:

"I just think they didn’t want to address it."

20072010MissB revealed:

"She was. Gave birth already to another baby girl."

Zet_Ndlovukati was curious:

"Samke is pregnant again, or it's postpartum body?"

Musa Mseleku reveals who the rightful matriarch is

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku confirming which one of his wives was meant to be the matriarch of the Mseleku home.

During the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu, the famous polygamist shared insight into his marriage history, claiming his late mother had already accepted his then-girlfriend as her daughter-in-law.

Source: Briefly News