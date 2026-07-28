A South African family filmed themselves doing the popular ikhekhe dance challenge in a sunlit park and aced it

The video went viral after the mom and daughter participated while dad and son Josh watched from the sidelines

Viewers reacted in the comments with some people claiming the mom and others highlighted how one person was stealing the spotlight

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The family seen in the ikhekhe challenge. Image: @jaundre_k_wilken

Source: TikTok

A South African family brought warmth and laughter to TikTok when their casual park outing turned into a moment the internet couldn't ignore. TikTok user @jaundre_k_wilken posted the video on 26 July 2026, and it quickly picked up steam for all the right reasons.

The clip shows the family gathered beneath a large sycamore tree on a sunny day, filming a selfie-style video that starts off relaxed and playful. The mood shifts the moment mum and daughter step up to take on the ikhekhe dance challenge, throwing themselves into the moves with full enthusiasm. The caption read:

"Can you tell we forced Josh?"

Eeque and Al Xapo’s iKhekhe dance challenge

The Amapiano dance challenge inspired by Eeque and Al Xapo’s hit song “iKhekhe” is gaining attention for its energetic and advanced moves. Dancers are encouraged to practise the routine slowly before matching the song’s rhythm and adding their own style.

The challenge gets its name from the track’s album artwork, where “iKhekhe” translates to “cake”, although the word can carry different meanings depending on the context. Fans are invited to learn the steps and join the weekly groove.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Viral Clip

South Africans flooded the page with love for the family:

@Nosihle Xulu said:

"My friend leave the kids with hubby in December let's go groove 😍😍😍"

@KCM wrote:

"Dad is living his best life 😎 he won the jackpot with the coolest family"

@Lu shared:

"Ao Marikie hle o tswa kae? [Oh Marikie, where have you been?] I'm seeing you for the first time in so long 🥹 And how grown are the little ones?! 🥰"

@stephanievwopperman added:

"The little diva stealing the show 🥰"

More Briefly News Stories on dance challenges

A South African woman went viral after sharing a video of herself dancing while enjoying her Debonairs meal, entertaining social media users with her fun and energetic moment.

A South African woman’s energetic performance at a 60th birthday party entertained guests and went viral online, with viewers praising her confidence and impressive dance moves.

A group of South African firefighters went viral after a TikTok video captured them showing off a fun and synchronised dance routine at their fire station, winning praise from Mzansi for their energy and teamwork.

Source: Briefly News