Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“The Coolest Family”: SA Mom and Daughter Do the Ikhekhe Dance Challenge in Video Amusing SA
People

“The Coolest Family”: SA Mom and Daughter Do the Ikhekhe Dance Challenge in Video Amusing SA

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A South African family filmed themselves doing the popular ikhekhe dance challenge in a sunlit park and aced it
  • The video went viral after the mom and daughter participated while dad and son Josh watched from the sidelines
  • Viewers reacted in the comments with some people claiming the mom and others highlighted how one person was stealing the spotlight

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SA mom and daughter go viral with adorable ikhekhe dance challenge
The family seen in the ikhekhe challenge. Image: @jaundre_k_wilken
Source: TikTok

A South African family brought warmth and laughter to TikTok when their casual park outing turned into a moment the internet couldn't ignore. TikTok user @jaundre_k_wilken posted the video on 26 July 2026, and it quickly picked up steam for all the right reasons.

The clip shows the family gathered beneath a large sycamore tree on a sunny day, filming a selfie-style video that starts off relaxed and playful. The mood shifts the moment mum and daughter step up to take on the ikhekhe dance challenge, throwing themselves into the moves with full enthusiasm. The caption read:

Read also

Kelly Khumalo shows off her body in tight leggings, SA gushes: "So hot she caused a wildfire"

"Can you tell we forced Josh?"

Eeque and Al Xapo’s iKhekhe dance challenge

The Amapiano dance challenge inspired by Eeque and Al Xapo’s hit song “iKhekhe” is gaining attention for its energetic and advanced moves. Dancers are encouraged to practise the routine slowly before matching the song’s rhythm and adding their own style.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

The challenge gets its name from the track’s album artwork, where “iKhekhe” translates to “cake”, although the word can carry different meanings depending on the context. Fans are invited to learn the steps and join the weekly groove.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Viral Clip

South Africans flooded the page with love for the family:

@Nosihle Xulu said:

"My friend leave the kids with hubby in December let's go groove 😍😍😍"

@KCM wrote:

"Dad is living his best life 😎 he won the jackpot with the coolest family"

@Lu shared:

"Ao Marikie hle o tswa kae? [Oh Marikie, where have you been?] I'm seeing you for the first time in so long 🥹 And how grown are the little ones?! 🥰"

Read also

“Well done”: Johannesburg schoolgirl gets dancing polar bear birthday surprise outside school gates

@stephanievwopperman added:

"The little diva stealing the show 🥰"

More Briefly News Stories on dance challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

Hot:
Madison Alworth Noah Sebastian Kurt Perez Will Sonbuchner Vaal accident