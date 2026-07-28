Zee Nxumalo shared her international gig guide on X, revealing confirmed shows across Australia, the UK, and several African countries

The announcement came as South African artists continue to face cancellations and boycotts in some African countries linked to the ongoing immigration tensions

Fans reacted to the news, with some raising eyebrows over Zee still appearing in some intercontinental gigs

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Zee Nxumalo has announced that she is booked in a few African countries. Image: zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Singer Zee Nxumalo has confirmed that all her visas have been approved for an international tour spanning three continents. The Mzansi artist posted a gig guide to X on Monday, 27 July 2026, with a simple but loaded caption: "All Visas approved."

Nxumalo is set to perform in Sydney on 31 July at Aura (ARQ), followed by Melbourne on 2 August, Perth on 7 August, and Brisbane on 9 August. She then heads to London on 28 August for Piano People in the Park, and Dublin on 29 August for a night at JTB Bar & Lounge. Her African leg includes Zimbabwe on 12 September, Kenya on 19 September, Namibia on 26 September, and Eswatini on 10 October.

Mzansi artists face cancellations

The announcement carries extra weight given the current climate. Some South African artists have been dropped from gigs across Africa as tensions over the country's anti-illegal immigration marches spill into the entertainment space. Event organisers and promoters across the continent have distanced themselves from South African acts in the aftermath of the March and March movement protests.

Zee Nxumalo is booked in Zimbabwe and other African countries. Image: zeenxumaloza

Source: Instagram

Against that backdrop, Zee Nxumalo's announcement that her visas are all cleared, including for Zimbabwe and other African destinations, caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

Mzansi's reactions were a mix of excitement, political commentary, and a geography lesson. Below are some of the responses:

@mark_nomi was straightforward: "See you at Eswatini"

@charley_ziggy had a political warning ready: "Carry the EFF flag with you so that you don't come across @JacintaNgobese from those places, especially AFRICA, because yeyi some Zulu Tribalist decided to create problems for everyone."

Gospel artist says he was axed from event

In a previous report from Briefly News, gospel artist Ntokozo Ngongoma was removed from the CLIMA Africa Awards.

He voiced his support for the marches against illegal immigration and was unapologetic about it.

Source: Briefly News