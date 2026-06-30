Ntokozo Ngongoma was removed from the CLIMA Africa Awards after supporting the anti-illegal immigration marches

The musician shared screenshots of the post that he claims got him removed from the awards, as well as a response by the CLIMA Africa Awards

His post sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his stance and others warning about possible career consequences

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South African musician allegedly removed from Nigerian awards. Image: Ntokozo Ngongoma

Source: Facebook

South African gospel musician Ntokozo Ngongoma says his career has taken a hit after publicly backing anti-illegal immigration marches linked to the March and March Movement. The Izindlela Zakhe hitmaker made the claims on his official Facebook page on Monday, 29 June 2026, just hours before the national shutdown organised by the March and March Movement on 30 June 2026.

Ngongoma said he was removed from the 2026 CLIMA Africa Awards, set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, in October 2026. He was nominated in the South African Artist of the Year category at the CLIMA Africa Awards. He claimed he was removed after publicly supporting the planned marches. The musician also stated that he had personally asked to be removed after deciding the organisers were not aligned with his values.

In a statement shared on Facebook, he insisted the situation reflected a clash of beliefs and said no external pressure could change his stance. The post was captioned:

“I was removed from these Nigerian Awards happening later this year in Lagos because of the post I made about supporting March and March. I literally asked them to remove me because I realised we are not in sync with the truth and reality of what is actually happening, and they are so committed to misunderstanding us. No one in this world is wealthy or strong enough to control my belief and what I stand for… ALUTA CONTINUA💪🏾”

As part of his post, Ntokozo Ngongoma also shared screenshots of both his original post supporting the marches and a comment by the awards organisers criticising his position. See the post below:

At the time of publishing, the CLIMA Awards had not issued a response to the allegations. Briefly News has reached out to the organisers for comment and will update the article if a response is received.

Peeps react after musician gets removed from Nigerian awards

Ntokozo Ngongoma’s post sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

Alex Mdakane joked:

“The only gospel I’ve ever listened to was Chinese gospel music. You have a brave new fan in me.”

Tumi Nyembe gushed:

“I am proud of you, bhuti. Standing for what you believe in even if it costs you, now that's loyalty! God knows we're not xenophobic 🙏”

Brenda A Bennu said:

“To succeed and make money, you need the support of the whole African continent. People may cheer you today, but tomorrow you will still need Africa. Those telling you that you are always right have nothing to lose. Think beyond today, learn from the bigger picture, or risk being left behind.”

Peeps reacted after SA musician was removed from Nigerian awards. Image: Ntokozo Ngongoma

Source: Facebook

Mmabatho Montsho criticises national shutdown

While Ntokozo Ngongoma is standing in solidarity with the March and March Movement, Mmabatho Montsho spoke out against the planned anti-illegal immigration protests, as reported by Briefly News,

Montsho shared her views on X on Monday, 29 June 2026, ahead of the planned national shutdown scheduled for 30 June.

Source: Briefly News