Chidimma Adetshina appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court to contest Home Affairs' move to deport her to Nigeria

A viral video captured the beauty queen walking in with her legal team while keeping her eyes fixed firmly on her phone and away from prying eyes

Mzansi erupted on social media, with many demanding she be jailed or deported over her alleged illegal status

Chidimma Adetshina made her way to the Cape Town Court to fight Home Affairs' move to deport her. Images: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina was back in the spotlight on Monday, 20 July 2026, as she walked into the Cape Town Regional Court to challenge a deportation order issued against her by the Department of Home Affairs.

The former Miss South Africa contestant was arrested on 6 June 2026 in the Summer Greens area of Cape Town after authorities alleged that she and her minor son had been living in the country without valid legal documentation. Home Affairs has since been pushing to have her deported to Nigeria.

Footage shared by Newzroom Afrika showed Adetshina arriving at court alongside her legal representatives, her attention locked onto her phone the entire time. The move effectively shielded her from cameras and any questions about the case.

Off-screen, she did give followers a brief glimpse into her day, posting an Instagram story featuring a cup of coffee placed next to a R14,000 Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26. She captioned her post, "Another day, another fight," signalling that she was preparing for her court battle.

The low-key update was enough to reignite the conversation online, where many South Africans have little patience left for the ongoing saga.

Watch Chidimma Adetshina's video and Instagram post below.

Chidimma Adetshina shared an Instagram story update indicating that she's ready for her court battle. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's court appearance

Social media users were anything but quiet. Many took the opportunity to air their frustration, calling for the courts to make a swift and decisive ruling.

dramadelinquent claimed:

"She's trying to fight with a stolen ID. This girl."

ISephara said:

"Just put this girl in jail once and for all, man!"

BulelaniSilang1 was curious:

"What does Chidimma's mother say? I'm interested in her comment."

Asie_D5 noted:

"If she wins, this will set a precedent for all others who are born in SA to parents who obtained documents unlawfully or who didn't obtain any documents but are here illegally."

toked_up commented:

"She is using an ID with a stolen name, isn't she? Why is she still allowed to just roam free?"

Social media reacted to Chidimma Adetshina making her way to the Cape Town Court. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Nigerians allegedly outraged by Chidimma Adetshina's legal battle

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the claims that Nigerians are outraged by Chidimma Adetshina's efforts to remain in South Africa.

It is alleged that people in Nigeria accused the beauty queen of being ungrateful for their help after Mzansi "rejected" her.

Source: Briefly News