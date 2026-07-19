Chidimma Adetshina is allegedly in hot water with fellow Nigerians following reports that she's fighting to stay in South Africa

The beauty queen is at the centre of a massive legal battle, during which she is making attempts to remain in the same country that allegedly rejected her over her fraudulent documentation

Responding to the scandal, Nigerians have allegedly labelled Adetshina as "ungrateful" after they broke their rules for her, and they are also said to be demanding their Miss Universe Nigeria crown back from her

Chidimma Adetshina has reportedly angered Nigerians. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Embattled beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina has found herself at the centre of yet another brewing storm, this time drawing intense criticism from Nigeria. The former Miss Universe Nigeria titleholder is reportedly facing massive outrage after choosing to fight to remain in South Africa instead of embracing the West African nation that catapulted her to global pageantry success.

Adetshina’s woes deepened following a Department of Home Affairs investigation into her citizenship status. The probe, which initially forced her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, concluded that her and her son’s South African identity and travel documents were fraudulently obtained.

Consequently, the department officially revoked the documents and banned her under the Immigration Act. Rather than accepting the deportation order, the model is currently challenging her prohibited status in the Cape Town Regional Court.

Nigerians reportedly outraged by Chidimma Adetshina

However, her determination to remain in South Africa has touched a nerve across the continent. On 18 July 2026, footage surfaced online showing a large demonstration of protesters, allegedly shot in Nigeria.

Reports suggest that citizens are furious that Adetshina is fighting tooth and nail to stay in a country that legally rejected her, while seemingly making no effort to return to the nation that embraced her at her lowest point.

Nigerians are reportedly outraged by Chidimma Adetshina's fight to remain in South Africa. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

The backlash marks a stark contrast to the overwhelming support she received in 2024. Following her dramatic Miss SA exit, Nigerian organisers extended an invitation for her to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria. Supported heavily by both local and international fans, she won the crown and went on to make history as the first runner-up at the global Miss Universe pageant, representing Nigeria.

This escalating saga comes amidst social tensions within South Africa, where issues around national identity, immigration policy, and xenophobia remain highly sensitive topics.

Now, critics are accusing the beauty queen of being ungrateful after everything the country did to salvage her career. Some factions are reportedly demanding that she hand back her crown, arguing that her actions show a lack of loyalty to Nigeria. As the public outcry mounts alongside her complex legal challenges in South Africa, Adetshina has yet to issue an official statement addressing the growing backlash.

Watch the viral footage below.

Chidimma Adetshina shares another glamorous photo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's latest social media update.

The controversial beauty queen checked into a lavish restaurant and shared a stunning selfie that instantly sent followers and critics to the comment section.

Source: Briefly News