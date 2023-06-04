Global site navigation

Top 15 highest-paid South African actors and their net worth in 2024
Top 15 highest-paid South African actors and their net worth in 2024

by  Peris Walubengo Cindy Karimi

South Africa has produced many globally-recognized celebrities, especially in music and movies. The massive support the locals and government give its artists is part of the reasons actors make it to the international stage. Discover the highest-paid South African actors and actresses and their net worth estimates.

highest-paid South African actors
The highest-paid South African actors are wealthy. Photo: @OfficialShashiNaidoo, @sharltocopleyofficial, @Rapulanas, @charlizetheron, @TrevorNoah, @Moshidi Motshegwa (modified by author)
Source: UGC

This article is based on the estimated net worth of the highest-paid South African actors, not their salaries. Additionally, it focuses on famous Mzansi actors/actresses who have been featured in top local and international TV shows and films.

The South African film industry is male-dominated, with women under-represented in genres like action and sci-fi. Women are commonly represented in the romance genre. So, having more Mzansi actresses become international stars, as seen in the past two decades, is a sign that the industry is embracing gender equality.

Top 15 highest-paid South African actors and their net worth

Most Mzansi actors and actresses who make it big also work as television and radio presenters. A few have invested in becoming movie producers and owning film production companies. The top paid actors in South Africa this article discusses are:

RankNameAlleged net worth
1.Charlize Theron $200 million
2.Trevor Noah$100 million
3.Sharlto Copley$15 million
4.Sello Maake kaNcube$13 million
5.Moshidi Motshegwa$8 million
6.Bonang Matheba$7 million
7.Minnie Dlamini$5 million
8.Sizwe Dhlomo $4 million
9.Rapulana Seiphemo$3 million
10.Sindi Dlathu$3 million
11.Lesley Brandt$2 million
12.Connie Ferguson$2 million
13.Pearl Thusi$1.8 million
14.Shashi Naidoo$1.7 million
15.Jolene Martin$1.3 million

The South African movie industry makes billions of Rands annually. As a result, most actors and actresses in this industry earn decent wages. Some actors find greener pastures outside the country, eventually promoting SA's name abroad. Below are the 15 highest-paid South African actors:

1. Charlize Theron - $200 million

highest-paid South African actors
Charlize Theron has starred in several films produced by her company. Photo: @charlizetheron (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Charlize Theron
  • Born: 7 August 1975
  • Age: 48 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Benoni, South Africa
  • Children: 2
  • Career: Actress and producer

Charlize Theron is a South African-American actress and movie producer. She has starred in several award-winning Hollywood movies, including The Devil's Advocate (1997), The Cider House Rules (1999), and Prometheus (2012).

Theron has also starred in several films her company, Denver and Delilah Productions, has produced. Some are Dark Places (2015) and the Burning Plain (2008).

Charlize Theron is one of the world's highest-paid actresses, with a guesstimate net worth of $200 million. She allegedly earns about $30 million to $40 million annually.

The actress has two adopted daughters, August and Jackson, but has never been engaged or wanted to marry. Nonetheless, she has been in several long-term relationships with celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Stephan Jenkins, Sean Penn, and Stuart Toensend.

2. Trevor Noah - $100 million

highest-paid South African actors
Trevor Noah acted in Black Panther. Photo: @TrevorNoah (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Trevor Noah
  • Born: 20 February 1984
  • Age: 40 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Career: Comedian, TV host, political commentator, actor, writer, and producer

Trevor Noah got his big break in America when he hosted Comedy Central's The Daily Show from 2015 to 2022. Besides being known as a comedian, TV host, and political commentator, Noah has been featured in numerous films.

He has acted in Black Panther (2018), Coming 2 America (2021), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Trevor Noah's net worth is allegedly $100 million, and his annual salary is reportedly $16 million.

3. Sharlto Copley - $15 million

highest-paid South African actors
Sharlto featured in the District 9 science-fiction movie. Photo: @sharltocopleyofficial (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Sharlto Copley
  • Born: 27 November 1973
  • Age: 50 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa
  • Spouse: Tanit Phoenix (2016 - present)
  • Career: Actor, producer, writer, and director

Sharlto Copley has a guesstimate net worth of $15 million. Many know him from his role as Wikus van der Merwe in the Oscar award-winning science-fiction movie District 9.

The actor has featured in many great science-fiction and fantasy movies like District 9 (2009), The A-Team (2010), Elysium (2013), Europa Report (2013), and Maleficent (2014).

Copley has a daughter with his wife, actress/model Tanit Phoenix. The actor continues to split his time between South Africa and Hollywood while pursuing more opportunities for his career.

4. Sello Maake kaNcube - $13 million

highest-paid South African actors
Sello has worked in SA, the US, the UK, Canada, and Europe. Photo: @sellomkn (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Sello Maake Ka-Ncube
  • Born: 12 March 1960
  • Age: 63 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Orlando, Soweto, South Africa
  • Spouse: Pearl Mbewe (2021 - present)
  • Children: Neo Tsagae, Lindo, Lerato, Onkgopotse, and Akhona
  • Career: Actor, producer, writer, and director

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube's net worth is reportedly rumored to be $13 million. The actor has worked in South Africa, the US, the UK, Canada, and Europe.

In South Africa, he is best known for acting as Archie Moroka in Generations, Lucas "Daniel" Nyathi on Scandal!, and Kgosietsile in The Queen.

Sello had six children with six women but is now left with five kids – Neo Tsagae, Lindo, Lerato, Onkgopotse, and Akhona. His eldest son, Lwazi, died in a car crash in 2011 at the age of 28.

Additionally, Maake has been married twice. He married Palesa Mboweni in 2013 and ended the union eight months later. The actor then married Pearl Mbewe in 2021.

5. Moshidi Motshegwa - $8 million

highest-paid South African actors
Moshidi acted as Denzela Ledwaba in Zero Tolerance. Photo: @Moshidi Motshegwa (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Moshidi Motshegwa
  • Born: 3 September 1977
  • Age: 46 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: South Africa
  • Children: 1 daughter
  • Career: Actress

Moshidi Motshegwa is most recognized for her role as Denzela Ledwaba in the SABC2 drama series Zero Tolerance (2003 to 2006). The actress has also been featured in iconic films like Noem My Skollie: Call Me Thief (2016) and Drum (2004). Moshidi Motshegwa's current net worth guesstimate is $8 million. The actress has a daughter but has never revealed whether she is married or not.

6. Bonang Matheba - $7 million

highest-paid South African actors
Bonang acted as Nurse Seipati in InterSEXions. Photo: @bonangmatheba (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Bonang Dorothy Matheba
  • Born: 25 June 1987
  • Age: 36 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Mahikeng, South Africa
  • Career: TV presenter, radio host, actress, and social media personality

Bonang Matheba is known for her signature voice and flamboyant presenting skills. Hosting the SABC 1 music show Live Amp from 2007 to 2012 made her an icon in the industry.

In 2011, she played the role of Nurse Seipati in InterSEXions. After that, Bonang has hosted and co-hosted numerous TV shows, including BET Awards (2016), MTV Africa Music Awards (2016), Namibia Annual Music Awards (2017), Being Bonang (2017 - 2019) and Miss South Africa (2018 and 2019).

Matheba is one of SA's wealthiest media figures and actresses. Her net worth is allegedly about $7 million. The actress has not yet tied the knot and has no children.

Nonetheless, she has been romantically linked to several South African celebrities, including the late AKA, Slikour, Euphonik, D'banj, and Siphiwe Tshabalala.

7. Minnie Dlamini - $5 million

highest-paid South African actors
Some of Dlamini's past roles are Miranda in Generations and Zintle Lebone in The Wild. Photo: @MinnieDlaminiJones (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Minenhle Dlamini
  • Born: 7 July 1990
  • Age: 33 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Durban, South Africa
  • Spouse: Quinton Jones (2017 - 2022)
  • Children: 1
  • Career: On-air personality, actress, and model

Minnie Dlamini began hosting SABC 1's Live Amp music show in 2010 after her debut screen appearance on the Youth Day and World Cup celebrations shows.

She later co-hosted SABC 1's lifestyle show, Mzansi Insider, and resigned from the show in 2012 to pursue a career in acting. Some of Dlamini's past roles are Miranda in Generations (2010), Zintle Lebone in The Wild (2011), Nosipho Bogatsu in Rockville (2013), and herself in Becoming Mrs. Jones (2017).

Minnie Dlamini is speculated to be worth around $5 million. She has one child with her ex-husband, Quinton Jones. Their lavish wedding was aired on the Becoming Mrs Jones reality show on Showmax in 2017.

8. Sizwe Dhlomo - $4 million

highest-paid South African actors
Dhlomo was featured in The Tropical Island of Treasure (Zanzibar). Photo: @sizwedhlomo (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Sizwe Dhlomo
  • Born: 21 June 1983
  • Age: 40 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Durban, South Africa
  • Career: TV host, radio personality, and actor

Sizwe Dhlomo's net worth is believed to be $4 million. He became famous after winning the MTV Base Talent Contest and becoming MTV Base's first video DJ.

The television personality has also tried his hand at acting several times. He was featured in The Tropical Island of Treasure (Zanzibar) in 2009. Sizwe now co-presents 959 Breakfast with Sizwe Dhlomo Stand In with Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959.

9. Rapulana Seiphemo - $3 million

highest-paid South African actors
Rapulana is best known for starring as Tau Mogale in Generations. Photo: @Rapulanas (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Rapulana Seiphemo
  • Born: 4 November 1967
  • Age: 56 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Meadowlands, Soweto, South Africa
  • Spouse: Olga Rubeiro (2003 - present)
  • Children: Katlego Seiphemo
  • Career: Actor and filmmaker

Rapulana Seiphemo reportedly has an estimated net worth of $3 million. He is best known for starring as Tau Mogale in Generations (1994 - 2020; 2023 - present), Hector Sebata in The Queen (2020 - 2022), and Godlieb Mofokeng in the Isidingo (1998 –2001) television series. Seiphemo has also starred in How to Steal 2 Million (2011), Tsotsi (2006), Task Force (2014), and other films.

10. Sindi Dlathu - $3 million

highest-paid South African actors
Sindi is known for portraying Thandaza Mokoena in Muvhango. Photo: @sindi_dlathu (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Sindiswa Dlathu
  • Born: 4 January 1974
  • Age: 50 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Meadowlands, Soweto, South Africa
  • Spouse: Okielant Nkosi
  • Children: Luphiwo kalipa
  • Career: Actress and musician

Sindi Dlathu is allegedly worth around $3 million. Many know her for portraying Thandaza Mokoena in Muvhango (1997 - 2017), Nomfundo Molefe in Soul City (2001 – 2008), Lindiwe Dlamini-Zwane in The Queen (2018), and The River (2018 – present).

11. Lesley Brandt - $2 million

highest-paid South African actors
Lesley-Ann has been featured in various TV shows in New Zealand. Photo: @Lesley-Ann Brandt (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Lesley-Ann Brandt
  • Born: 2 December 1981
  • Age: 42 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
  • Spouse: Chris Payne Gilbert (2015 - 2022)
  • Child: Kingston Payne Brandt-Gilbert
  • Career: Actress and model

Lesley-Ann Brandt is best known for her roles as Sister Thea in the Legend of the Seeker (2011), Naevia in Spartacus (2010 and 2011), Mazikeen/Lillith in Lucifer (2016 - 2021), and Pearl Thorne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024).

The actress is based in Auckland, New Zealand, and has been featured in various TV shows in New Zealand. It is believed that Lesley Brandt is worth $2 million. She married her boyfriend of six years, actor Chris Payne Gilbert, in 2015. Their son, Kingston Payne Brandt-Gilbert, was born in July 2017.

12. Connie Ferguson - $2 million

highest-paid South African actors
Connie co-starred with her husband in The Wild. Photo: @TheRealConnieFerguson (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Constance Ferguson
  • Born: 10 June 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Lobatse, Botswana
  • Spouse: Shona Ferguson (2001 - 2021)
  • Children: Lesedi Ferguson, Alicia Angel Ferguson
  • Career: Actress, filmmaker, producer and businesswoman

Connie Ferguson's net worth is allegedly $2 million. The actress is best known for her roles as Karabo Moroka in Generations (1994 to 2010), Marang Lebone in The Wild (2010 to 2013), and Harriet Khoza in The Queen (2016 – 2023) and The River (2018).

The actress has been playing the role of Josaline "Mermaid" Masire in Kings of Joburg since 2021. She co-starred with her now-late husband, Shona Ferguson, in The Wild. The couple launched the Ferguson Films company in 2010, which produced the Rockville series for M-Net three years later.

13. Pearl Thusi - $1.8 million

highest-paid South African actors
Pearl Thusi starred as Queen Sono in Netflix's series, Queen Sono. Photo: @pearlthusiofficial (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi
  • Born: 13 May 1988
  • Age: 35 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
  • Children: Thandolwethu Mokoena, Okuhle Thusi
  • Career: Actress, model, and TV presenter

It is believed that Pearl Thusi's net worth is roughly $1.8 million. She is known for acting as Patricia Kopong in The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009), Dayana Mampasi in Quantico (2016 - 2017), and Samkelo in Catching Feelings (2017).

In 2020, Pearl starred as Queen Sono in Netflix's first African original series, Queen Sono. As a presenter, she has hosted numerous shows, including Live Amp (2011 - 2016), Tropika Island of Treasure (2013), and Behind the Story (2018 - present ).

14. Shashi Naidoo - $1.7 million

highest-paid South African actors
Shashi played Linda McGinty in Backstage. Photo: @OfficialShashiNaidoo (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Minenhle Dlamini
  • Born: 4 November 1979
  • Age: 44 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Gqeberha, South Africa
  • Spouse: Mark Sandler (2009 - 2011)
  • Career: Actress, television presenter, model, MC, entrepreneur and fashion blogger

Shashi Naidoo made it into the public eye in 2004 when she played Linda McGinty in Backstage. She became more famous after co-hosting the 20 Something for ETV magazine and the VJ Search on MTV.

The actress was the second-season winner of Tropika Island of Treasure (2009). Shashi Naidoo's net worth is estimated to be $1.7 million.

15. Jolene Martin - $1.3 million

highest-paid South African actors
Jolene has graced the screens for over 17 years. Photo: @jolenemartinofficial (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Jolene Martin-Morgan
  • Born: 16 September 1979
  • Age: 43 years (as of February 2024)
  • Place of birth: Western Cape, South Africa
  • Career: Actress, television personality, anchor, MC, and businesswoman

With a guesstimated net worth of about $1.3 million, Jolene Martin is considered one of the wealthiest South African actors. She has graced the screens for over 17 years since being a child presenter in Cape Town.

Jolene has been featured in multiple TV series and movies, including Arendsvlei (2018 - present), Getroud Met Rugby (2009 - 2022), Fluiters (2016), and Kite (2014).

Who is the most paid celebrity in South Africa?

Below are the top 20 highest-paid South African actors and their guesstimate net worth:

  • Charlize Theron - $200 million
  • Trevor Noah - $100 million
  • Sharlto Copley - $15 million
  • Sello Maake kaNcube - $13 million
  • Moshidi Motshegwa - $8 million
  • Bonang Matheba - $7 million
  • Minnie Dlamini - $5 million
  • Sizwe Dhlomo - $4 million
  • Rapulana Seiphemo - $3 million
  • Sindi Dlathu - $3 million
  • Lesley Brandt - $2 million
  • Connie Ferguson - $2 million
  • Pearl Thusi - $1.8 million
  • Shashi Naidoo - $1.7 million
  • Tony Kgoroge - $1.7 million
  • Jessica Marais -$1.5 million
  • Musetta Vander - $1.5 million
  • Jolene Martin - $1.3 million
  • Natalie Becker - $1.2 million
  • Leleti Khumalo -$1 million

Who are the top 10 highest-paid South African actors?

Some of the highest-paid South African actors are:

  • Charlize Theron - $200 million
  • Trevor Noah - $100 million
  • Sharlto Copley - $15 million
  • Sello Maake kaNcube - $13 million
  • Moshidi Motshegwa - $8 million
  • Bonang Matheba - $7 million
  • Minnie Dlamini - $5 million
  • Sizwe Dhlomo - $4 million
  • Rapulana Seiphemo - $3 million
  • Sindi Dlathu - $3 million

Who is the highest-paid female actress in South Africa?

Charlize Theron is believed to be the wealthiest South African actress, with a net worth of $200 million. Some of her top movies are The Devil's Advocate (1997), The Cider House Rules (1999), and Prometheus (2012).

Who is the highest-paid actress in South Africa?

Charlize Theron is the world's best-earning actress from Mzansi. The South African-American actress is also a film producer. She owns the Denver and Delilah Productions company.

Who is the richest actor in South Africa?

Trevor Noah is considered the wealthiest actor in South Africa, with an alleged net worth of $100 million. He has been featured in numerous films, including Black Panther (2018), Coming 2 America (2021), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Who is the highest-paid actor in South African soapies?

Sello Maake kaNcube is considered the highest-paid actor in South African soapies.

How much do South African actors get paid?

The average salary of an actor in South Africa is R 16 930 per month.

Who is the highest-paid actor in the world?

American actor Dwayne Johnson became the record holder of Guinness' highest-paid actor title worldwide after receiving $5.5 million for his portrayal in The Scorpion King in 2002.

Who is the No. 1 richest actor in the world?

​Jami Gertz is the world's wealthiest actor, with an estimated net worth of $8 billion. Her wealth stems from acting gigs and investments in sports teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks.

The highest-paid South African actors and actresses are often featured in the most-viewed local soap operas and international movies/television series. Most of these artists have worked hard for decades before reaching where they are today.

Briefly.co.za listed the top South African millionaires who are business owners. Mzansi offers a range of benefits for entrepreneurs, including a large and growing market, access to skilled labor, a strategic location, and a rapidly growing technology sector.

People who become wealthy in SA take advantage of these factors. They use the untapped opportunities to build their businesses. Most importantly, the country is strategically located, thus providing entrepreneurs access to regional and global markets.

