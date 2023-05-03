Top 15 most expensive suits in the world: What are the most expensive brands?

Luxury cars, shoes, watches and handbags represent status and power. But, a select few are willing to spend similar exorbitant amounts on their threads. There are various reasons why anyone would spend thousands on a suit, and looking good plays a part.

Diamonds, gold threads, and rare materials are but a few things that make these creations stand out. Mass production was never on the agenda for these designers, and only a select few will ever own these luxury threads.

What are the world's most expensive suits?

The world's elite has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to own some of the most expensive and exclusive suits. Below are the 15 most costly threads ever purchased.

1. Stuart Hughes Diamond Edition - $778,290

Stuart Hughes created this ensemble in collaboration with Richard Jewels, which took over 600 hours to make. It is made from cashmere wool and silk and has 480 diamonds strategically placed around the creation. Each gem is worth 0.5 carats, and only three suits have been made.

2. Alexander Amosu Vanquish Bespoke - $113,000

In April 2009, British-Nigerian luxury designer Alexander Amuso won the Guinness World Record for Most Valuable Suit. The Vanquish Bespoke was made using gold thread and an unusual combination of Himalayan Pashmina, Qiviuk and Vicuña materials and cloth from House of Dormeuil. After 80 hours and 5,000 stitches, only one was made and sold.

3. Dormeuil Vanquish II - $95,319

This ensemble is made from the finest British and French fabrics, including different rare materials: royal Qivuik, Ambassador, Dorsilk, Kirgzy White, and Fifteen Point Eight. Jules Dormeuil designed it, and for over 180 years, the House of Dormeuil has continued delivering sophisticated innovations.

4. Zoot Suit - $78,000

Sold at a New York auction called Augusta Auctions in June 2011, the Zoot Suit comes from the World War II era. Although the outfit is worth a fortune, it caused quite a controversy when it debuted. According to reports, due to wartime rations wearing oversized clothing was seen as a disobedient act, and the Zoot Suit was a "baggy" design.

5. Cavalier Rockefeller Vanquish II - $76,396

Another garment made using the luxury Dormeuil cloth, the Cavalier Rockefeller Vanquish II suit has four-carat diamond buttons set in Africa's finest platinum and pure silk lining. It took a team of tailors 200 hours to hand-sew South Africa's most expensive suit. Only five will ever be produced.

6. William Westmancott Ultimate Bespoke - $58,252

William Westmancott has designed clothes for the British Royal Family, the Sultan of Oman and many other celebrities. It is alleged that the Ultimate Bespoke Suit stitches are made with horse hair to maintain its shape over time. The handmade ensemble took over 200 hours to complete.

7. Kiton K-50 - $50,000

Enzo D'Orsi is the creator of this design. He named it the K-50 suit because it takes 50 hours to make, and only 50 are released yearly. Kiton has a team of 45 tailors, but only five can bring this design to life within the allotted time. It is made from Merino sheep wool which increases its value.

8. Desmond Merrion Supreme Bespoke - $47,5000

Another Sevil Row legendary tailor, Desmond Merrion, places every stitch by hand without machinery, making each garment unique, hence the heft price tag. It also means one suit could take several months to complete.

9. Brioni Vanquish II - $43,00

House of Brioni is a creation by Nazareno Fonticoli and his business partner Gaetano Savini in Rome. Only 150 Vanquish II Suits exist, and 220 people work to complete a unique ensemble. Tailors have a selection of 14 fabrics to choose from, with stripes in yellow-gold, white-gold, and platinum. The Italian brand is also the brains behind James Bond's ensembles.

10. World Wood Record Challenge Cup Suits By Loro Piana - $28,000

Brothers Luigi and Sergio held the World Wood Record Challenge Cup in 2012 in Australia. Several tailors submitted their best designs, but Susanna Triplett won. Loro Piana made 50 suits only using top-quality wool and sold them for $28,000 each.

11. Ermenegildo Zegna Bespoke - $22,000 - $28,000

You must meet the tailors four times to get your hands on an Ermenegildo Zegna Bespoke creation. This is followed by a 200-step process and 75 hours of work. Customers have their pick from unique textiles woven in vivid colours and designs. The Bespoke suit is made up of 700 fabrics.

12. Bespoke From William Fioravanti - $20,000 - $22,000

William Fioravanti won the Golden Scissors award from the Academy of Master Tailors in Italy. The suits are handcrafted using rare materials like the Worsted Cashmeres, produced in Italy and England for Fioravanti. To gain access to his Manhattan showroom, you need an appointment first.

13. Brooks Brothers Custom Suit - $14,500

Made from a blend of super 200s Mongolian merino wool and cashmere fabric that is not woven until an order is placed, it could take six months to create one.

14. Canali - $4,200

The company was established by brothers Giovanni and Giacomo Canali, who opened a tailoring store in 1934. They use superior wools and cashmere for their suits and shape them by making frames from the hair of camels and horses.

15. Bottega Veneta - $3,800

They held their first menswear fashion show in 2006. Inspired by Italian culture, Bottega uses lavish materials like cashmere and produces ready-to-wear garments.

What are the most expensive suit fabric brands?

The most expensive fabrics have been sourced from around the world. Some fashion houses, like the House of Dormeuil, have created their cloth using rare materials. Designers have made their luxury garments using these lavish fabrics. In no particular order, here is a list of the most expensive fabric brands:

Ermenegildo Zegna

Brioni

Kiton

Desmond Merrion

Isaia

Cesare Attolini

Tom Ford

Dormeuil

When buying one of the world's most expensive suits, you pay for world-class tailoring, attention to detail, longevity, and exclusivity. The materials used, like cashmere, add to the quality. Select from the choices in our list of expensive suits to have heads turning at your next event.

