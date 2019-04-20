Who is Minnie Dlamini's husband Quinton Jones? Age, career, net worth, divorce

Quinton Jones came into the limelight after announcing his engagement to Minnie Dlamini Jones, a famous South African MC, television presenter, and reality television show. He kept his life private until recently, when he and Minnie announced the end of their marriage.

When Quinton Jones engaged Minnie Dlamini, numerous people became curious about his life. He and the television personality served couple goals for numerous South Africans. Who is he, and what is he up to? Read on to learn more about his age, career, net worth, marriage, and pending divorce.

Profile summary

Full name: Quinton Jones

Quinton Jones Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1st January 1984

1st January 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Cerritos, California, United States of America

Cerritos, California, United States of America Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 10"

5' 10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 181

181 Weight in kilogrammes: 82

82 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Minnie Dlamini (soon to be ex-wife)

Minnie Dlamini (soon to be ex-wife) Children: 1

1 Education: Pulaski Academy and Boise State University

Pulaski Academy and Boise State University Profession: Producer, director, and former football player

Who is Quinton Jones in South Africa?

Quinton Jones is a former football player currently working as a producer and director in South Africa. He is of African-American ethnicity and is a Christian.

How old is Quinton Jones?

Quinton Jones' age is 38 years old as of 2022. He was born on 1st January 1984, and his Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Quinton Jones originally from?

The former footballer is originally from the United States of America. He was born in Cerritos, California, United States of America. His nationality is American.

Educational background

The former footballer went to Pulaski Academy, a private, independent college preparatory preschool in the United States. He was in the institution's football team. In his senior year, he won his school's first State Championship.

After high school, he proceeded to Boise State University, where he also played football in the cornerback position.

What does Quinton Jones do?

Minnie Dlamini's spouse is a producer and director based in South Africa. Before relocating to South Africa, he was a professional footballer in America.

In May 2007, he signed a free-agent contract with the San Diego Chargers of the National Football League. A couple of months later, he was let go.

He then signed a one-year contract with Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. The agreement elapsed, and he was released in June 2008.

Later on, he relocated to South Africa, where he joined the film and television show production industry. He works with Urban Brew as a producer and director. Some of the shows done by Urban Brew are Friends Like Those, Live Amp, Real Goboza, Zabalaza, and YO TV.

What is Quinton Jones' net worth

The former football player has an estimated net worth of $3 million or R45.4 million. He has raked this amount from his football career and content production job.

How does he spend his fortune? He used a chunk of his money to purchase a home after getting married. He and his bride reportedly received R6 million from M-Net for exclusive broadcasting rights of his wedding event.

Quinton Jones' house is located in Johannesburg and is luxuriously furnished and decorated.

How did Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones meet?

The two met for the first time at Urban Brew Studios. At the time, they had the same employer. They quickly became friends and remained friends for a while.

2010: Friends to lovers

When the two first met, they could not date because they were seeing other people. In 2010, they were finally available, so they divided to start dating.

2016: Engagement

The relationship between Dlamini and Jones blossomed, leading to a surprise engagement in 2016. Dlamini announced her engagement on social media but did not reveal who her man was.

He popped the question during a romantic getaway. She said that keeping details of the relationship private assisted the couple to figure their relationship out without public interference.

2017: Becoming Mrs Jones

On 8th July 2017, the lovebirds held their fancy traditional wedding ceremony in Kwa Zulu Natal. It was followed by a white wedding on 16th September that year.

Multichoice exclusively aired the couple's events in a three-part documentary series titled Becoming Mrs Jones. The series explored the lovebirds' love story, including how they met and the proposal.

It also featured Dlamini's bachelorette party in Paris, France, the traditional wedding, and the white wedding held in Cape Town.

2020: Does Quinton Jones have a child?

The former football player and Dlamini have a son. His name is Netha Makhosini Jones, named after Dlamini's late brother. Netha was born on 16th November 2020.

2022: Filing for divorce

How old are Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones in their marriage? The couple has been married for slightly over 4 years. However, their legal union is about to come to an end.

The couple filed for divorce in February 2022. Fans realised something was amiss after Dlamini dropped her husband's name on social media and was spotted without her wedding band.

On 15th February 2022, Dlamini announced that her marriage was broken. She stated that she and Jones had been separated for months. After multiple attempts to salvage the relationship, the two decided to part ways.

She further said that the two would co-parent their son and remain good friends and business partners. She requested privacy as she and Jones go through the divorce process.

Are Quinton Jones and Pearl Thusi dating?

Before the former football player dated and married Dlamini, he was romantically linked to Pearl Thusi. Following the announcement of his divorce, there have been speculations that the two are seeing each other again. Neither Jones nor Thusi has addressed the matter.

Thusi recently expressed distaste at Slik Talk's response to the divorce announcement. Slik Talk is a YouTuber who claimed that Jones and Dlamini's union was set for downfall from the start.

Thusi was displeased by the comments and said she thought Slik Talk would wait for his wounds to heal before coming back online. Her remarks were in reference to him losing in a boxing match to Cassper Nyovest.

Height and weight

The former footballer is 5' 10" or 178 centimetres tall, and he weighs about 181 pounds or 82 kilogrammes. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Quinton Jones came into the limelight after proposing to television personality Minnie Dlamini. The couple recently filed for divorce.

