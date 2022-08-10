Who is Thabiso Ramotshela? Biography, age, career, profile, net worth

Thabiso Ramotshela is a South African actor and model. He has won South Africans' hearts because of his impeccable acting skills. Featuring as Morena on The River has earned him a wide following on social media and propelled his fame. It has drawn attention to his life and questions about what he used to do before he came into the limelight. Thabiso Ramotshela's biography debunks that and more.

Thabiso Ramotshela is a teenage actor with a promising acting career. On The River, he has voiced storylines that reflect the lives of teenagers, among them building relationships with absentee parents and peer pressure from friends. Apart from highlighting these challenges, he is the face of hope in teenagers defying all odds to turn out differently. Who is he beyond the face that has been gracing the screens lately?

Thabiso Ramotshela's profile summary and biography

Full name Thabiso Ramotshela Age 18 years as of August 2022 Date of birth 26th September 2003 Birthday 26th September Gender Male Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Languages English, Afrikaans, Sepedi, Setswana Height in cm 178 cm Height in feet 5'8" Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Occupation Professional actor and model TV shows The River, Pearls of Wisdom Commercials Uber Eats, MTN, SARS Additional talents Dancing, rapping, playing soccer and rugby Marital status Single Social media Instagram

What is Morena from The River's real name?

Morena's real name is Thabiso Ramotshela. He couples up as an actor and model. Before venturing into acting, he was a commercial model and had been featured in several commercial ads. He was introduced to the industry during the early years of his teenagehood.

How old is Thabiso Ramotshela?

The talented actor was born in South Africa on the 26th of September 2003. As of August 2022, Thabiso is eighteen years of age.

Career

Thabiso is not new on the screens. You might have spotted his face on billboards. He flagged off his career as a professional model, and his first cooperative project was in 2017. He featured in an Uber Eats commercial as a supporting lead character. In 2018 he was featured in an MTN billboard and, later that year, in a SARS commercial as a supporting lead character.

Thabiso Ramotshela's shows

These commercial gigs set the pace for Thabiso Ramotshela's career on TV. In 2020, he joined The River as Morena Mokwepa Mokoena, a role that propelled his fame. According to a close source, Thabiso perfected his acting prowess by participating in school plays.

He is also alleged to be good at it, and ever since he was a young kid, he would catch people's attention because of his acting skills. He moved the casting crew of The River to tears during the audition and was awarded the role immediately.

Morena from The River

In The River, Thabiso Ramotshela plays the role of Morena Mokwepa Mokoena. Morena is Cobra Mokoena, played by Presley Chweneyagae's teenage son. Their strained relationship is the bane of Morena's existence. Cobra and Tumi Masemola, Cobra's baby-mama, get very close to Morena, although they show him the ropes.

Morena is introduced to the show when his mother, Tumi, drops him in Refilwe at his father's house. His mother paints him as a troublesome teenager who does not listen to anyone. She sounds fed up with his mischief.

During the drop-off, Tumi mentions that Morena stole from Mam’Flora, a family friend of the Mokoenas. She also states that he bunked classes and joined a group of boys who engaged in drug abuse. The root cause of his unruly behaviour is traced to his upbringing; he grew up without a father figure to guide him, a story that most people relate to.

As the story progresses, Morena turns the script to gold. He transforms from a rebellious teenager with daddy issues to a confident, award-winning young man. He gradually earns a soft spot in his father's heart, and viewers experience a softer side of Cobra they had never encountered. He becomes a caring father interested in making up for the time he did not spend with his son.

Pearls of Wisdom

In 2021, Thabiso spread his wings and joined the Pearls of Wisdom cast members. He joined the show after landing a supporting lead role, Scelo.

Thabiso Ramotshela's net worth

Thabiso has captured Mzansi's attention because of his impeccable acting prowess. His career is off to an exciting start. Even though details about Thabiso Ramotshela's net worth have not been made public, he seems to have earned a dime from his career so far.

Thabiso Ramotshela's girlfriend

Fans have been curious to know who Thabiso Ramotshela's girlfriend is. Many presume that he is in a relationship. However, he has not revealed any news about this. Neither has he claimed to be married.

Thabiso Ramotshea is a force to reckon with. He is in the beginning of his career and seems to have the whole world ahead of him. If you have not checked out his work, consider the next episode of The River.

