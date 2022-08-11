If you grew up in the 1990s or 2000s, you are likely to have come across Mr Bean's films and comedy style. The British comedic character received tremendous recognition, drawing millions of fans to his unique comedy style. His skill attracted a slew of international awards, and most fans relate to his comical character and cannot picture him raising a family. Nonetheless, he has been linked to Isla Atkinson. Who is she, and how are they related?

Rowan Atkinson, popularly known as Mr Bean, has three children. Lily and Benjamin are from his marriage with Sunetra Sastry, a makeup artist. They were married with two kids before they decided to part ways. Later, he met his current girlfriend and the mother of his youngest child, Louise. Along the way, they got Isla Atkinson. Who is the actor and comedian's youngest daughter?

Isla Atkinson's profile summary and bio

Full name Isla Atkinson Gender Female Date of birth December 2017 Age 4 years as of August 2022 Country of birth Britain Nationality British Occupation Celebrity kid Father Rowan Atkinson Father's profession Actor, comedian, writer Mother Louise Ford Mother's profession British actress, comedian Siblings Lily Sastry, Benjamin Atkinson

Isla Atkinson's age

The celebrity child was born in December 2017 in Britain. Isla Atkinson's age is four years old as of August 2022.

Who are Isla Atkinson's parents?

Isla was born to celebrity parents and is their only child so far. Rowan Atkinson, her father, is a renowned British actor, comedian and writer. He is famous for his roles in Mr Bean and Blackadder. He rose to notoriety after appearing in the BBC sketch comedy show Not the Nine O'clock News.

Rowan won a BAFTA award in the Best Entertainment Performance in 1981. His other credits include:

Never Say Never Again

Four Weddings and a Funeral

The Lion King

Love, The Thin Blue Line

West End version of the musical Oliver!

Apart from cementing his name in the entertainment industry, he gained worldwide recognition for his style.

Is Rowan Atkinson a genius?

Even though he plays a comical role, Rowan is more intelligent than the role he portrays as Mr Bean. He is a genius with an IQ of 178 and has a background in electrical engineering. He studied at Newcastle University and Oxford University.

Does Rowan Atkinson have a disability?

According to Research Gate's publication, Mr Bean has a stuttering disability. He has had the disability since childhood, and it gave him a tough time at the start of his career. He allegedly also suffers from selective mutism. Rowan intentionally creates Mr Bean to satisfy his quench to make a comedy character that would be funny in all languages without the need for translation.

Louise Ford

Louise Ford is Isla Atkinson's mother. She is a British actress and comedian. She is famous for playing prominent roles in comedy TV shows, including:

Horrible Histories (2015-2018)

Crashing (2016).

Duchess of Cambridge in The Windsors (2016–2020)

Louise Ford is Mr Bean's long-term girlfriend. They met in 2013 during the set of and kicked it off. They had their daughter, Isla, in December 2017.

Louise has received criticism for having a kid with a man who is thirty years older than her.

Isla Atkinson's daughter

Isla is only four years old. Therefore, she is not married or has daughters. She has elder siblings, Lily Sastry and Benjamin Atkinson. Her father had them when he was married to Sunetra Sastry.

Is Lily Atkinson Rowan Atkinson's daughter?

Yes, Lily is the comedian's eldest daughter. She dropped her father's name after her parents' divorce and currently goes by Lily Sastry. Lily, Isla's step-sister, is a singer and burlesque dancer. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a kid artist and starred in a children's film, Tooth, in 2014. She was also featured in Mr Bean’s Holiday and Johnny English Reborn, directed by her father.

Isla Atkinson's net worth

The celebrity child is only four and does not have an income. Therefore, accurate details about her net worth are not easy to come by. On the other hand, her father's net worth is $150 million.

How rich is Mr Bean?

Rowan, known to many as Mr Bean, has a net worth of $150 million. He amassed his wealth through his career as an actor, comedian and writer.

Isla Atkinson's TikTok

Mr Bean's youngest daughter, Isla is not on TikTok. Neither is there verifiable information to confirm that she has social media accounts. However, several accounts have been created to insinuate they are hers.

These details about Isla Atkinson highlight how much being born to stardom can do. She is barely five years old, but her life is already in the limelight. Nonetheless, her parents have been protective of her and rarely share her photos on social media.

