An entrepreneur took to TikTok to state that his home in the Mother City reminded him of New York

While Cape Town is known for its mountains and beaches, New York is known for its skyscrapers and iconic landmarks

Many members of the online community headed to the comment section to disagree with the man after seeing the view from his home

A man bothered people when he said his home made him think of the Big Apple.

Proud of his home, a man shared that his Cape Town place reminded him of the United States' New York. However, several South Africans heavily disagreed with the man's innocent claims.

Back in April, Samuel Egheghe, a self-proclaimed entrepreneur who exuded wealth in his social media posts, captioned his post "penthouse living" when he showed off the view of his home.

The man was lucky to live near the city centre and enjoyed the view of Table Mountain and other mountain ranges, the sea and the many buildings some called their workplace.

SA unimpressed with Cape Town/New York 'comparison'

Samuel's video invited several TikTok users to the comment section, with the majority arguing that his view of the Cape Town city centre in no way looked like the Big Apple.

New York has many landmarks, most famously the Statue of Liberty.

One person suggested that the Mother City could be compared to Miami, the coastal city known for its beaches, while another threw Los Angeles into the ring.

@ilovelaa told Samuel and the online community:

"I would love to see the night view."

@tjindigo7 didn't like the comparison and added in the comment section:

"Comparing my city to New York is a disaster."

Upon seeing the grand penthouse, @cleo.ndhlovu jokingly wrote:

"What do you do for a living again? Are you single? My sister is hot and engaged, but she can be single just for you."

@gharko remarked with a laugh:

"Hey, bro. If you just looked a little to your left or right you would see mountains or the ocean. There are hardly any high-rise buildings in Cape Town. It definitely is not a concrete jungle."

@kurlykaylin pleaded with Samuel:

"Please don’t compare it to New York. Cape Town is more beautiful."

@simply.lss stated their opinion in the comments:

"I'm sure he meant the style of his penthouse gives off that vibe because most penthouses in New York have this building style."

Take a look at the view in the TikTok video below:

