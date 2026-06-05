Armed suspects stormed Vaal Mall in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on the evening of 3 June 2026. The brazen robbery unfolded around 19:20, sending shoppers and staff into a panic. CCTV footage of the incident, shared on Instagram, has since gone viral.

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Screenshot taken from the CCTV footage of the robbery. Image: thethafm100.6

Source: Instagram

The footage shows just how relaxed and unbothered the suspects were throughout the ordeal. They moved through the mall with zero urgency, operating freely for an extended period of time. Mzansi was stunned watching it all unfold without any real resistance.

Security failures under the spotlight

Many South Africans reacted with disbelief at how long the robbery appeared to last. People questioned how armed suspects could walk into a busy mall and not be stopped. The security presence at the mall came under heavy fire from the public.

Commenters were blunt about what they saw as a massive failure of private security. Many felt the guards on duty showed no sense of urgency or awareness of what was happening around them. Calls for the security company to be held accountable were loud and widespread.

According to information available to Briefly News at the time of this report, SAPS are still working to confirm the exact number of suspects and how they made their escape.

South Africans are once again asking hard questions about safety in public spaces. Many feel that even shopping malls are no longer safe in Gauteng. The anger and frustration directed at those responsible are clear and unfiltered.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

More crime captured on CCTV

CCTV footage of a mass shooting in Browns Farm, Philippi, Cape Town, went viral on 3 June 2026 after anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the clip on X.

A Gauteng man, Tshepo Malakapato Lucky from Randfontein, shared CCTV footage on Facebook on 18 May 2026 showing a thief attempting to break into a home.

A Facebook video posted on 1 May 2026 by user I Kant Belivit shows CCTV footage of an armed man robbing a woman in broad daylight.

Source: Briefly News