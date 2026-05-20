A Gauteng man, Tshepo Malakapato Lucky from Randfontein, shared CCTV footage on Facebook on 18 May 2026 showing a thief attempting to break into a home. The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the moment an armed intruder was stopped cold by a homeowner’s dogs and has left Mzansi deeply concerned.

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Screenshots taken the moment the man put the pickaxe in his pants. Images: Tshepo Malakapato Lucky

Source: Facebook

The thief arrived at the property in a small silver Toyota and slipped through the gate carrying a pickaxe head. He moved straight toward the burglar-proof door with a clear plan in mind. What he did not count on was that the homeowner was inside with his dogs.

The dogs changed everything

The dogs rushed the door barking before the thief could make his move. He panicked, stuffed the pickaxe into his pants and quickly switched tactics. When the homeowner opened the door, the intruder calmly played the role of a confused stranger asking for directions. He then got into his Toyota and drove off, leaving the gate wide open behind him.

South Africans watching the clip were unsettled by how close it came to going very wrong. Many noted that had the dogs not reacted in time, the homeowner could have walked into serious danger.

According to the time and date on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred in 2021.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

More moments caught on CCTV

A home CCTV footage of a collision between a Toyota Fortuner and a motorcyclist at a T-junction in Roodepoort went viral online.

A CCTV clip of an armed robber in a ‘safe neighbourhood’ left Mzansi furious.

A man was caught on CCTV footage allegedly taking gold bracelets from a stall.

Source: Briefly News