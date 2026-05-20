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“It Could’ve Ended Badly”: CCTV Footage of Fail House Break-In Attempt Leaves Mzansi Concerned
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“It Could’ve Ended Badly”: CCTV Footage of Fail House Break-In Attempt Leaves Mzansi Concerned

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

A Gauteng man, Tshepo Malakapato Lucky from Randfontein, shared CCTV footage on Facebook on 18 May 2026 showing a thief attempting to break into a home. The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the moment an armed intruder was stopped cold by a homeowner’s dogs and has left Mzansi deeply concerned.

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CCTV house break-in
Screenshots taken the moment the man put the pickaxe in his pants. Images: Tshepo Malakapato Lucky
Source: Facebook

The thief arrived at the property in a small silver Toyota and slipped through the gate carrying a pickaxe head. He moved straight toward the burglar-proof door with a clear plan in mind. What he did not count on was that the homeowner was inside with his dogs.

The dogs changed everything

The dogs rushed the door barking before the thief could make his move. He panicked, stuffed the pickaxe into his pants and quickly switched tactics. When the homeowner opened the door, the intruder calmly played the role of a confused stranger asking for directions. He then got into his Toyota and drove off, leaving the gate wide open behind him.

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South Africans watching the clip were unsettled by how close it came to going very wrong. Many noted that had the dogs not reacted in time, the homeowner could have walked into serious danger.

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According to the time and date on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred in 2021.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

More moments caught on CCTV

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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