A man was caught on CCTV footage allegedly taking gold bracelets from a stall

The video showed the man opening the counter, reaching for the jewellery display, and putting it in a plastic bag

South Africans questioned his actions, with some pointing out the wedding ring on his finger

A man looking at his phone surprised and a man standing near a jewellery counter in a Cape Town mall. Images: @maphepha_ndaba and Freepik

An Instagram user @maphepha_ndaba, a blogger known for sharing South African gossip and news, posted a video on 5 January 2026 showing CCTV footage from a Cape Town mall. The post was captioned:

"A Man was caught on camera stealing Gold bracelets at Broadway Square Mall, Strand, Cape Town, South Africa."

In the video, a camera near a shop stall at the mall showed a man who appeared to be looking at items. He put his hand over the counter and slid open the door from the other end. The man checked if the person in charge of the stall noticed him, and when he saw that it was clear, he fully opened the door. He pulled back for a slight moment before slowly putting his hand over the counter, reaching for the gold jewellery that was on display.

The man didn't just take one item. He took a whole display stand with various bracelets on it, quickly swiped it, and put it into a plastic bag. He then slowly walked away from the stall. Several other people were walking in the mall, but none of them noticed what the man was doing. The person in charge of the stall also didn't notice him. It's unclear how footage of the incident was captured and how the man was eventually caught on camera leaving the stall.

The clip went viral, and a lot of people commented on the video. Many were disappointed with the man, as he looked like he was over 30 years old.

CCTV footage capturing a man trying to steal gold bracelets. Images: @maphepha_ndaba

Mzansi gets angry over alleged theft

Social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to the CCTV footage of the man allegedly stealing gold bracelets on Instagram user @maphepha_ndaba's clip:

@spiritkinder questioned:

"Because why are you leaving the front unattended and things open?"

@lolz_black said:

"The next line of concern is the people who will buy from him. If no one bought from thieves, they would not steal."

@romi_dile stated:

"Sies! That ring on his finger is questionable now."

@i_am_william_zv joked:

"He's got technique, neh 😂😂😂"

@hlumelo_mtamo asked:

"What did he expect is gonna happen? Get away with it?"

At the moment, it's unclear who the man is. It's also unclear whether the man who took the gold bracelets was found or if any information has been released by SAPS as yet.

