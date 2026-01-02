The South African Police Service launched an investigation after a couple was killed and found in a Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, accommodation

The couple was believed to be on holiday with the family when an alleged conflict between the couple alerted one of the family members

South Africans were worried about the violence in KwaZulu-Natal, and others conveyed their condolences to the family

A couple died in Margate.

MARGATE, KWAZULU-NATAL — A couple who were on holiday with their family in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, was found dead in a holiday accommodation on 1 January 2026.

According to SABC News, the South African Police Service (SAPS) investigated a murder case after the mother of the woman reportedly heard the couple get into an argument. She then allegedly heard gunshots from the room. The mother rushed to the room and found the couple dead.

Violent shooting incidents during the festive season

At least several deadly mass shootings occurred in the country during the festive season. A total of 11 people were killed, and more than 10 others were injured in a mass shooting at a hostel in Tshwane on 6 December 2025. Four unknown gunmen entered the Saulsville Hostel, where a group of people were drinking and listening to music. The suspects opened fire and fled the scene after the horrific incident.

A tragedy struck in Port Shepstone when four family members were killed while celebrating New Year's Day. A group of unknown gunmen allegedly robbed the family and killed them during the robbery. The police are investigating a case of murder, and no arrests have been made.

Netizens mourned the death of a couple on holiday.

South Africans worried

Netizens commenting on Facebook were concerned about the violence in the country and discussed the killings' possible motives.

Kabelo Mokoto said:

"Guys, please learn to stay home. I know it's not 100% safe especially after breaking another person's heart, but home can be a safe place. And this year, please stop hurting other people's feelings."

Damane Muzi Gwebu said:

"Viewing of the other person's phone could have led to a violent confrontation."

Bongani Mgubela disagreed.

"We're both speculating. But there's no way the couple could have killed each other."

Zenande Ntanga Mncele said:

"I suspect a love squabble."

Bekkersdal tavern shooting leaves 10 dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 10 people were killed and 11 were injured during a shooting in a tavern in Bekkersdal, West Rand. The police launched a manhunt after the shooting took place on 21 December 2025.

The shooting occurred at KwaNoxolo Tavern shortly before 1 am. The police said that 12 armed men arrived at the tavern in a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a silver sedan. They opened fire on the patrons and shot at people indiscriminately as they fled the scene.

