Some groups in society may find it harder to access the new ID system as it rolls out

Authorities are still saying everything is under control despite public concerns

Mobile services may become an important fix during the transition process

Clarity on ID phase out needed for elderly and sick citizens.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s shift from green ID books to Smart IDs continues to raise questions for elderly and bedridden citizens who struggle to access biometric services.

According to an IOL News post on 08 June 2026, the Department of Home Affairs’ Smart ID system relies on biometric verification, including fingerprints and facial recognition. This creates a practical challenge for applicants who cannot travel.

For bedridden or severely ill citizens, the process often cannot be completed through family members. Officials must physically capture biometrics using specialised equipment.

Civil society and elder-care organisations are expected to push for clearer national guidelines as the green ID phase-out continues. For many pensioners, access to an ID document is critical for grants, banking, and healthcare services.

Authorities are encouraging affected families to contact local Home Affairs offices, councillors, or social development departments to request mobile assistance wherever they need it.

What are the green ID rules for elderly and sick people?

Source: Getty Images

Identifying the most vulnerable and marginalized groups

According to Frontiers in Sustainable Cities, there are several groups seen as socially vulnerable or at risk of exclusion in society. These include older people, persons with disabilities, children, women, refugees, people living with chronic illnesses, the unemployed, widowers, sex workers, people struggling with substance use, single mothers, and young people.

Among these, child-headed households, people with disabilities, and older persons were identified as the most vulnerable groups in society.

Home Affairs reassures the public

Despite ongoing changes, Home Affairs has confirmed that green ID books are still legally valid. The department has stressed that the green ID book will only be phased out once Smart ID access is widely available.

“No immediate invalidation date has been announced.”

Officials also acknowledge that millions of South Africans, particularly in rural areas and older age groups, still rely on green ID books due to limited access to Smart ID services.

Phase-out continues as access gaps remain.

While the transition to Smart IDs continues, the green ID book remains in circulation, with no fixed deadline for invalidation. For now, the system still accommodates exceptions through mobile services for those unable to travel.

Read the full IOL News story here:

More Briefly News Stories on the Smart ID

The green ID book remains legally valid for now in South Africa, with no fixed expiry date announced, but Home Affairs is progressively phasing it out in favour of Smart IDs as rollout capacity expands and millions still need to be replaced.

South Africans have raised concerns that digital ID regulations could improve services but also create privacy, surveillance, and exclusion risks due to heavy reliance on biometrics and centralized data systems.

Standard Bank is expanding Smart ID and passport services to 50 branches in partnership with Home Affairs, increasing digital access to make applications more convenient across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News