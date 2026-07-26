Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 star Ashay Sewlall has broken his silence after longtime girlfriend Tamica Biggar announced that they had ended their relationship

In his lengthy statement on Facebook, Ashay Sewlall hinted at what might have caused the breakup

The reality TV star urged fans to stop attacking Tamica online, insisting she was innocent and asking supporters to respect their privacy as they move forward

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Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Ashay took responsibility after his girlfriend announced their breakup. Image: Ashay Sewlall

Source: Facebook

Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant Ashay Sewlall has addressed his breakup with longtime girlfriend Tamica Biggar, taking responsibility for the end of their relationship after she announced their split. Ashay, who won praise during his time in the Big Brother Mzansi house for remaining loyal to Tamica instead of pursuing a romance with fellow housemates, has now appealed to fans to stop directing hate at his ex-girlfriend.

On Saturday, 25 July 2026, Tamica took to her official Instagram account to confirm that she and Ashay were no longer together, ending months of speculation about their relationship.

In her Instagram Story, she thanked supporters for standing by them as a couple and expressed hope that fans would continue supporting them individually.

"Hi Everyone, I wanted to share that Ashay and I are no longer together. I have decided that it is best for us not to continue with our relationship. Thank you to everyone who supported us as a couple. I hope that moving forward, you will continue to support us as individuals as well."

Ashay Sewlall takes responsibility for breakup

Shortly after Tamica's announcement, X user @sleendeel reshared Ashay's statement confirming the breakup, captioning the post:

"It's giving cheating scandal💀"

Although the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 star did not reveal the exact reason behind the breakup, he admitted that his own actions led to the relationship ending.

"To everyone that has supported me this far, I would like to address everything that's happening online. I take full responsibility for my actions and for the choices that led to the end of my relationship. I made mistakes, and I accept the consequences of those mistakes," part of the statement reads.

Ashay Sewlall asks fans to stop attacking Tamica

Ashay also defended Tamica, stressing that she was not to blame for the breakup and urging his supporters to stop harassing her online.

The Big Brother Mzansi contestant said that Tamica was making the decision she believed was best for herself and that Tamica deserved to be treated with respect. Ashay appealed to fans to give them both privacy as they navigate the situation, adding that the best way supporters could stand by him was by allowing them the space to move forward without online abuse.

His statement has since sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users speculating about what may have happened, although Ashay did not provide further details about the mistakes he referenced.

See the statement below:

Ashay hinted at why he and his girlfriend broke up. Image: Ashay Sewlall

Source: Facebook

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Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thandeka Tshabalala's fans couldn't contain their excitement when the reality TV star's mother spoke for the first time.

Tshabalala has been trending on social media this week after the Big Brother Mzansi finale on Sunday, 22 March 2026,

Source: Briefly News