Thandeka Tshabalala's fans couldn't contain their excitement this week when the reality TV star's mother spoke for the first time

Tshabalala has been trending on social media this week after the Big Brother Mzansi finale on Sunday, 22 March 2026

Fans of the runner-up commented on her mother's video on social media on Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Thandeka Tshabalala's mom speaks after 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: Danilo

Source: Instagram

Thandeka Tshabalala's mother recently made headlines when she addressed her Big Brother Mzansi fans on X in a viral video.

Tshabalala trended this week when her fans launched a GoFundMe account to raise R1 million after losing the R2 million.

The fan-favourite reality TV star lost to Liema Pantsi, who returned to the competition show in season 6.

Social media user @thabile_m shared a clip on her X account on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, of Tshabalala's mother thanking her daughter's fans after the show.

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"Mam Swazi, thanking the Thalians for loving her daughter unconditionally and for being loyal to her, ohh Ndlovukazi siyabonga for sharing your amazing daughter with us," she captioned the clip.

In the video, the reality TV star's mother greets her daughter's fans, introduces herself, and thanks them for supporting them. Thandeka's mother also says she loves her daughter and respects her fans for what they've done for her daughter.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to clip

@ntombenhle97822 said:

"Thank you, Mama Ngokusizalela, unkulunkulu wethu ama Thalians."

@unusuaIHQ said:

"This is Mother Tshabalala!"

@BerthaBeee reacted:

"She really is her mom's photocopy."

@success_sami wrote:

"How do I like this 100 times even though I don't understand what she’s saying aww.."

@cookieee____ said:

"I don’t understand what she’s saying, but she’s got such a calm demeanour."

@SuzanSithole2 said:

"Oh, Mama, siyabonga (thank you) for giving us such a soul! She's unique, and we love her so much."

@FaridahNab63236 responded:

"She is so pretty, demure, and humble."

@_esihlengcobo wrote:

"She’s so soft-spoken."

@Jozie_Bk reacted:

"She raised a fear, fokol woman."

@Thuthu23Khumalo said:

"Is this Thee Swazi Tshabalala. I can't see her without glasses."

@KhadarHannah responded:

"So beautiful, mum, we loved you and your daughter."

@Kayise_Ma responded:

"Indeed, all things work together for the good of those who love the Lord!"

@MogaleWiennie wrote:

"She's so beautiful and very humble."

@AbigailMackli said:

"Omg, she speaks so beautifully and calmly."

@venetexndlovu reacted:

"You raised a queen mama. Thandeka is a strong young woman. I'll forever respect her."

@Londie_Mthethwa commented:

"She is such a lady, even the way she speaks."

Thandeka Tshabalala's Mother Speaks After 'Big Brother Mzansi' Finale, SA Reacts to Video

Source: Instagram

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 6 winner Liema reveals plans for R2 million prize

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African reality TV star and social media influencer Liema Pantsi discussed her plans for her prize money.

Pantsi made headlines on Sunday, 22 March 2026, when she won the Big Brother Mzansi season 6 reality show.

Viewers of the show and fans of the singer congratulated her for walking away with the R2 million prize.

Source: Briefly News