Popular South African reality TV star and social media influencer Liema Pantsi discusses her plans for her prize money

Pantsi made headlines on Sunday, 22 March 2026, when she won the Big Brother Mzansi season 6 reality show

Viewers of the show and fans of the singer congratulated her for walking away with the R2 million prize

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Liema reveals plans for R2 million prize after 'Big Brother Mzansi' finale. Image: LiemaPantsi

Source: Instagram

Singer and songwriter Liema Pantsi recently opened up about her plans for the R2 million prize after winning the Big Brother Mzansi season 6 competition on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Pantsi's archrival, Thandeka Tshabalala, trended on social media after the show when her fans launched a GoFundMe account to raise R1 million for her.

The reality TV star revealed in an interview with Sowetan on Monday, 23 March 2026, that she plans to spend her R2 million on travelling, renovating her grandmother’s home, and expanding her foundation for young women.

Entertainment channel @africafactszone shared on its X account that Liema emerged as the R2million winner on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

SA comments on Liema's win

@mc_khaya said:

"Congratulations to Liema; it shows life is not perfect. We can't all be winners at the same time. Others need to clap for winners. Some were adding numbers."

@IamEriOluwa reacted:

"Second chances aren't common in life. And only a few people get to use the opportunity very well. Like it or hate it, we've got to give it to Liema for sustaining the fire and winning this season. And yes, she's got an unfair advantage. Congratulations."

@Biggyyoms commented:

"I'm just hearing of the show fr. The energy SA influencers could've used to promote the show, it's Nigeria this and that every blessed day."

@MaVezi_ responded:

"A whole musician against ordinary South Africans. What a waste of the housemates' time."

@Puddles_BandzZ said:

"Congratulations to her, but it's like when a student has access to the examination papers because she knows the subject teacher, who is her mom's bestie, but ke shine nepotism shine."

@samba_nelly23 reacted:

"This system of recruitment was terrible in Big Brother this year. New housemates and old housemates can't be competing in the same competition. It's unfair."

@BoogieHarryS wrote:

"Women voted. Man was out there hustling. We don’t have time for TV reality shows. I don’t even know who she is, but shout out to her."

@MelodicVibz said:

"Congratulations to her for winning, just be happy for her, y'all!"

@kimberlykersh16 reacted:

"You forgot to mention that she's a returner, vs. a newcomer. Rigged!"

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 6 winner Liema shares her furture plans for the R2 million. Images: LiemaPantsi

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi season 6 star Liema Pantsi slams Anele Mdoda

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi season 6 contestant Liema Pantsi was at the centre of a controversy after a public spat involving broadcaster Anele Mdoda.

On Friday, 20 February 2026, Liema’s team issued a strong statement on X (Twitter) after Anele allegedly used a combination of a vulgar word and the first two letters of Liema’s name in a now-deleted tweet/

Fans had mixed reactions: some accused Liema’s team of hypocrisy, while others defended her and criticised Anele Mdoda.

Source: Briefly News