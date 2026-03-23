A TikToker, who claims to be Dumisani Dlamini's daughter, has opened up about her non-existent relationship with the actor

A video of the TikToker discussing Dlamini and his trending video at Doja Cat's concert was shared on social media

South Africans on social media commented on Doja Cat's alleged half-sister's video on Sunday, 22 March 2026

Doja Cat's alleged half-sister speaks about Dumisani Dlamini in a video. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman who claims to be the daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini has responded to a video of him being kicked out of Doja Cat's show.

Dlamini trended on social media over the weekend when he revealed why he couldn't be in Doja Cat's life.

Social media user @thegabi shared a TikTok video of @souled_felicia on her X account on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

She captioned the clip: "So all his kids share the same tale… he’s definitely the machine in this acrimony rhaaa."

In the video, the South African woman with the TikTok handle @souled_felicia revealed that she is also the daughter of the legendary daughter.

She captioned the clip: "Sometimes you just have to read your deadbeat father's texts and go on about your day."

In the video, Dlamini is heard saying: "I'm coming from an interview with lamtana (the child). Yoh, lamtana uyasanga shem (the child is crazy)."

The clip also shows Dlamini revealing that he was thrown out of the American artist's show in Pretoria over the weekend.

The TikToker also shares a screenshot of a conversation between herself and the legendary actor. Felicia also reveals that he got a call from Dlamini at 3 am, and she hadn't spoken to him in months before the recent phone call.

"I've been trying to call Zandile and her management; they're not picking up my calls, and I thought of you. I need R200 for petrol," adds the TikToker

The TikToker adds that she told the former Yizo Yizo actor that she doesn't have money.

Social media users react to the video

@skhumali commented:

"I actually don’t believe I have seen men in this app pushing the narrative to blame Doja’s mother because SA men, wow! I mean, what is this? Ay, this man!"

@anonymous_unLtd responded:

"Oh, so now the 'link' story makes sense. The guy was asking Doja for money. The nerve of this guy. After neglecting your kids their whole life, you still have the nerve to ask them for money because you've fallen on hard times."

@PinketteXO wrote:

"What a horrible man."

@Siya_TheeKing said:

"You know, some of us grew up without our fathers, but I will never disrespect him. The Bible says, 'Honor your father and mother so it may be well with you'. There are no T&C’s of why, how, and when to honour them."

Doja Cat's reported half-sister discusses her relationship with Dumisani Dlamini. Images: GettyImages and DumisaniDlamini

Source: UGC

Doja Cat’s absent father Dumisani Dlamini appears at 1st concert in SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat opened up that she tried to connect with her father before her first show in Johannesburg.

The popstar revealed how she handled the way her father responded with non- preference in the country.

South Africans reflected on Doja Cat's relationship with her father after a video of her dad on the night of her concert surfaced.

Source: Briefly News