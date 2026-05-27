Relebohile Mofokeng capped off a remarkable Betway Premiership campaign after winning a major fan-voted award

Orlando Pirates dominated multiple categories as their title-winning season continued, attracting recognition

Transfermarkt, one of football’s biggest statistics and transfer websites, hosted the voting process

Relebohile Mofokeng wins Transfermarkt Player of the Season as Orlando Pirates players sweep every category in the fan-voted awards.Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been crowned Transfermarkt’s Betway Premiership Player of the Season after a sensational title-winning campaign with the Buccaneers.

The 21-year-old attacker secured the award following a public vote hosted by Transfermarkt. The globally recognised football website tracks player statistics, transfer rumours, market values, and match data across leagues worldwide.

Pirates also swept every major positional category in a show of dominance after ending their 14-year wait for the league title.

Mofokeng finished the 2025/26 league season with 18 goal contributions, the highest tally in the division. He received 31.4% of the votes ahead of rivals, including Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis and Brandon Petersen.

What Transfermarkt is and why the award matters

Founded in Germany in 2000, Transfermarkt has grown into one of the world’s biggest football databases, attracting millions of users every month.

The platform is widely used by football fans, clubs, journalists and agents to track player performances, estimated transfer values, contracts and transfer activity.

Transfermarkt also allows supporters to vote in annual awards and positional rankings, giving fans a direct role in recognising standout performers across different leagues.

Transfermarkt said

“An absolutely resounding victory for Relebohile Mofokeng as the Transfermarkt Player of the Season in the Betway Premiership.”

Orlando Pirates stars dominate every category

Mofokeng also topped the attackers’ category with 41.5% of the vote.

Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha won the midfielders’ category with 28.8%, while defender Lebone Seema took the defenders’ section with 29.6%.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine dominated the goalkeeping vote after receiving 50.9%.

Transfermarkt noted that Pirates winning every category “highlights their dominance in the PSL this season”.

Sipho Chaine and Ouaddou continue collecting honours

Pirates’ successful season was further recognised on 25 May 2026 when coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Chaine collected the final Betway Premiership monthly awards. Ouaddou won Coach of the Month after guiding Pirates to three wins and one draw in May.

Chaine earned the Player of the Month award after keeping four clean sheets in four matches. He finished the campaign with a record 21 clean sheets.

Orlando Pirates’ clean sweep of both fan-voted and official league awards underlined just how dominant the club was during the 2025/26 campaign. From Mofokeng’s attacking brilliance to Chaine’s record-breaking performances in goal, the Buccaneers ended the season with silverware, records and growing international recognition.

Orlando Pirates earned around R36.8 million after winning the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates treble prize money boosts club finances

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates banked an estimated R36.8 million after completing a historic domestic treble during the 2025/26 season.

The Buccaneers earned R20 million for winning the Betway Premiership, R10 million for lifting the MTN8 trophy and another R6.8 million after winning the Carling Knockout Cup. The total comes to about US$2.23 million.

Pirates also secured qualification for the CAF Champions League, which could bring additional commercial and broadcasting revenue next season.

Source: Briefly News