On Tuesday, 26 May 2026, DJ Black Coffee seemingly defended DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after criticism of their international performances

Critics claimed that the Scorpion Kings should promote Amapiano, not shift to Afro House for global audiences

Social media users interpreted Black Coffee's cryptic message as a response to criticism of the Scorpion Kings

DJ Black Coffee seemingly defended DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Image: PianoConnectSA

Source: Twitter

World-renowned producer and DJ Black Coffee has seemingly responded to criticism aimed at fellow hitmakers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small following their recent international performances together.

The duo, popularly known as the Scorpion Kings, recently joined Black Coffee during his historic sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena. The pair also reached another major milestone with their debut performance at Hï Ibiza alongside the Grammy-winning DJ.

Despite the career milestones, some social media users criticised Kabza and Maphorisa for allegedly moving away from Amapiano and leaning more into Afro House during their international sets.

X user @TheGyal_ argued that the duo should focus on introducing the world to the Amapiano sound that made them household names rather than adapting their style to match international audiences. The post was captioned:

“Kabza and Maphorisa were not supposed to copy Black Coffee on those international gigs. They were supposed to introduce the world to their original craft and type of music they are known for.”

See the post below:

Black Coffee shares cryptic message after Scorpion Kings criticism

Following the criticism, Black Coffee appeared to respond with a cryptic message on X on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. The post was captioned:

“Too many flies telling bees how to make honey.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Black Coffee's cryptic post

Although the producer did not mention names in the post, several social media users interpreted the message as a subtle jab at critics questioning the Scorpion Kings’ performances.

Here are some of the reactions:

@RubyMaeNY said:

“Roosevelt said it best - the credit belongs to the person actually in the arena, face marred by dust and sweat. The flies watching from outside will never understand what it costs to make the honey.”

@LebohangSeromo remarked:

“You need to have a PhD in English to understand what he said.”

@iambraveryy joked:

“What's funny about this is that your own fans are too slow to realise they are the flies being referred to here 🤣”

@boyaloneee_ commented:

“Grootman, the flies are unemployed, broke, and living in the bin… but got PhDs in ‘how the bees should make honey’ 😂 Zero hives, zero wax, maximum noise. Cook king 🍯🐝”

@maraporapo_10 shared:

“With so many different things happening in this country at the moment, this tweet just summed everything up…everyone will relate to this🤞😂”

@Aviwe_ii asked:

“Who are the flies, Razo😂😂”

SA reacted after DJ Black Coffee seemingly defended DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Image: dme_363

Source: Twitter

Kabza De Small trolled for working with Black Coffee after dissing him

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small was singled out after he and DJ Maphorisa joined Black Coffee at Hi Ibiza and in London.

This came after Kabza dissed Coffee in 2020, when he mocked his sound after a viral performance.

Source: Briefly News