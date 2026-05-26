Amapiano maestro Kabza De Small was singled out after he and DJ Maphorisa joined Black Coffee at Hi Ibiza

This came after he dissed Coffee in 2020, when he mocked his sound after a viral performance

Social media users defended Kabza, especially since Black Coffee did not take his harsh words to heart and worked with him on numerous occassions

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Kabza De Small once trolled Black Coffee, but later dissed him amid their Hi Ibiza hype. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

South African musicians Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa have worked with Black Coffee at Hi Ibiza. The Scorpion Kings duo joined the Grammy-award-winning musician for his famous international tour, and have even appeared in an interview.

Famous troll account @ChrisExcel reminded everyone of Kabza De Small's past video, where he imitated one of Black Coffee's past performances in a mocking manner. The user said:

"Grootman should’ve taken Zakes Bantwini with him to the world. These were mocking him when amapiano was popping. Now they act humble for favours because Scott Maphuma destroyed their genre with crèche anthems."

In the video, Kabza laughed at Black Coffee and his sound with his friends, and the clip went viral on almost all social media platforms. Fans were quick to remind people that Kabza once said something mean about Kabza.

Kabza De Small once trolled Black Coffee, but later worked with him. Image kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

SA responds to Kabza and Black Coffee working together

Mzansi weighed in on the discourse, highlighting Black Coffee's business acumen and his ability to reshape sounds, enter into certain markets and put many artists on. In 2024, Kabza honoured Black Coffee. Below are some of the mixed reactions online:

@KamogeloMa92354 defended Kabza:

"Y'all are stupid. Kabza didn't mock the sound; he actually plays it from time to time, and that has been for years, way before you even knew him. The boy even listens to Jazz amongst other genres. His talent even has him producing the sound you claim he was mocking, and that alone can be beneficial to Coffee."

@mabetie9405 shared:

"I hear you on that. A lot of people really didn’t take amapiano seriously in the beginning, and now the same sound has taken over everything. Funny how things change suddenly, everyone is “humble” and trying to be part of it when the wave is already global. It just shows how quickly the game moves… what gets ignored today can become the standard tomorrow."

Watch the resurfaced clip below:

Kabza celebrates selling out Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium show

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have announced that the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium tickets have sold out in record time.

Following the success of Scorpion Kings Live with Friends at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in 2025, Kabza and Phori brought the heat to FNB Stadium. Mzansi was both shocked and impressed by the pair's ability to sell out Africa's largest stadium in just a week.

"DANKIE BAFETHU! We're humbled. History has been made. We are officially sold out. Should we go for the record as the second biggest concert and apply for an additional 10 000 tickets, or go for a day 2? Suites and hospitality go on sale on 22 May. Kunzima manje."

Source: Briefly News