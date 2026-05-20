During a telephone interview with Music Pulse , Nirvana Nokwe shared details of the alleged incident between her and Bonko Khoza while shooting a scene

She explained she had previously done consensual sex scenes but avoided rape scenes due to past trauma

Khoza's wife, Lesego, finally broke her silence amid ongoing allegations and public scrutiny

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Nirvana Nokwe clarified that Bonko Khoza did not rape her. Image: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Actress and singer Nirvana Nokwe has shared details of what happened on set between her and former Red Ink co-star Bonko Khoza. This comes days after she accused the award-winning actor of sexual assault on the set of Red Ink.

A video of Nirvana Nokwe speaking to Music Pulse Podcast co-hosts, Nota Baloyi, Thakgi and Sfiso, during an episode that premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, was shared on X (Twitter) by the user @RealSihleIV. In the clip, Nirvana detailed what happened on the day she alleges Bonko Khoza sexually assaulted her.

Nirvana Nokwe details alleged incident with Bonko Khoza on set

During the telephone interview, Nokwe explained that while she had previously acted in consensual sex scenes, she had made it clear that she was uncomfortable performing rape scenes because she had been sexually assaulted before. She said she was willing to act out the emotional intensity of such scenes through performance, including screaming and shouting, without crossing certain physical boundaries.

According to Nokwe, the cast and production team had spent weeks rehearsing and workshopping the scene. She said everyone agreed there would be no actual intimacy involved, only stunt choreography that included physical movements such as being pushed over a cabinet.

“We all agreed, and we workshopped it. So now, just before the scene, and we workshopped it extensively for weeks, we were talking about it, and we worked on the scene. So, there was no intimacy, only stunting. It was a stunt because it involved him stabbing the character, him doing all sorts of stuff and pushing her over the cabinet,” she explained.

She recalled that shortly before filming began, the 3 SAFTA nominee allegedly approached her with a suggestion to make the scene more intense.

“Just before we did the scene, my co-star says to me, ‘Y'all, I think in that last moment just give it a little flinch, you know,’ and I'm like, 'What do you mean?’ and he's like, ‘No, just a little flinch because that's how SAFTAs are attained.’ And I was like, ‘OK, but what does that mean? We've already discussed the boundaries of the scene. Like, there's no thrusting. Like, we're not gonna take it any further. I'm gonna perform the scene in the way that I will perform the scene.’ And he's like, ‘OK, but I'm just saying, just give it a think,’” she alleged.

Nokwe alleged that Bonko Khoza pushed her over the cabinet and followed the choreography as rehearsed. However, she claimed that after moving out of the camera frame, he unexpectedly thrust against her while she was still in a vulnerable position.

“We do the scene, he pushes me over the cabinet, he lies on top of me on the cabinet, and he whispers whatever he says. And this is a close-up, right? And he comes out of the shots, he's no longer in the frame, and he thrusts me in that compromised position. His private parts were now in my booty,” she further alleged.

She clarified that Bonko Khoza did not rape her.

“So, let me clarify this, right? Because I said it's not rape, right?” Nirvana said.

Watch the video below:

Nirvana Nokwe detailed the alleged incident with Bonko Khoza during a scene. Image: bonkokhoza, nspca.rsa

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza’s wife Lesego stands by her husband

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bonko Khoza’s wife and the mother of his child, Lesego, declared her support for her husband following Nirvana Nokwe's explosive allegations.

Breaking her silence, Lesego reacted to the claims shortly after her husband released a formal statement addressing Nokwe's accusations.

Source: Briefly News