South African actor Nirvana Nokwe has responded to Bonko Khoza's statement, where he denied sexually assaulting her during filming

In the statement, Bonko Khoza alleged that other actors were hit with such accusations

In her reaction, Nirvana Nokwe made a dare, and this sparked even more mixed reactions from the online community

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Nirvana Nokwe responded to Bonko Khoza's statement. Image: Bonkokhoza, Nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

South African actress Nirvana Nokwe has reacted to Bonko Khoza's statement, in which he denied the serious allegations levelled against him. On Monday, 18 May 2026, Khoza issued a statement and made more revelations about this incident, providing his side of the story.

Nirvana hits back at Bonko

After telling his side of the story, Nirvana responded to the allegations Bonko made about there being other cast members and actors who have been accused of a similar crime by Nokwe-Mseleku.

A part of his lengthy statement reads:

"I am aware that similar allegations have been made by Ms Nokwe against other actors and cast members in unrelated productions, and the pattern is deeply troubling," Bonko wrote.

Almost hours later, Nokwe took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, and clapped back at Bonko Khoza, daring him to name the said actors so she can respond to them.

"Name them B. Name the co-stars that you claim I accused of sexual assault so I can confirm or deny and make public the evidence I have IF it's true. Name them," she dared.

Nirvana Nokwe has responded to Bonko Khoza's statement. Image: Nirvana

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Nirvana's statement

SA is still torn between believing Nokwe and siding with Khoza. Below are some of the reactions and opinions online:

inga_makiwane said:

"What stood out to me in B’s statement was not only the denial, but the mention of “other accusations.” Because, whether intentional or not, once you frame someone as “someone who always accuses people,” the public immediately begins to question their credibility before even engaging with what they are saying now. And that is something we see often in public cases involving women who speak up: the conversation shifts from “what happened?” to “can she be trusted at all?” That doesn’t automatically mean either side is lying. But it does show how quickly public perception can be influenced once a person’s character, emotions or history becomes part of the discussion."

galaway12 questioned:

"So that’s all you took out from that statement. Why didn’t you agree to the stunt double?"

refi2906 stated:

"This looks like you are bitter, even if your statement is true, all this now is defeating your argument."

zisandazeemazis questioned:

"How do you feel about women in the industry standing with him? That one shame is disturbing. They should at least stay neutral for now."

just_thandor chose Bonko's side:

"You’re enjoying the limelight, I see, even promoting your hip hop and house music while at it. You're making it so hard to believe, man, honestly. I stand with Bonko on this one."

Nirvana Nokwe quits acting

Meanwhile, Nokwe said she was leaving the acting industry. Briefly News previously reported that Nirvana Nokwe explained that she would no longer have a career in acting.

This video surfaced following the public accusations against Bonko Khoza.

Source: Briefly News