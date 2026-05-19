A university student went viral after sharing her monthly grocery spending despite being unemployed. Her Checkers Sixty60 orders included pricey items like bacon, croissants and smoothies.

The TikTok video sparked conversations about student budgeting and the rising cost of food in South Africa, as many questioned how unemployed students manage expensive grocery habits

The clip also highlighted how grocery delivery apps have become common among young South Africans, even as living costs continue putting pressure on students nationwide

A university student sparked a massive online debate after sharing how much she spends on groceries despite being unemployed.

The picture on the left showed Arwene doing a vlog. Image: @arweneybers

Source: TikTok

The young woman, who posts under the username @arweneybers on 18 May 2026, uploaded a video showing her previous Checkers Sixty60 grocery orders and explained what her monthly food budget looks like as a student without a job.

Instead of a basic student grocery haul filled with instant noodles and budget meals, viewers were surprised to see premium food items in her orders. The groceries reportedly included bacon, croissants, smoothies, cream and ox liver, along with several snacks and convenience items many people consider expensive luxuries.

Online grocery apps grow increasingly popular

The clip by user @arweneybers quickly gained traction online because many South Africans associated student life with strict budgeting and cheap meal plans. Some viewers joked that her grocery basket looked more like a ‘soft life starter pack’ than the reality of an unemployed student trying to survive university. Others pointed out how food costs continue climbing across South Africa, making it increasingly difficult for students and unemployed young people to afford healthy groceries.

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The video also highlighted the growing popularity of online grocery delivery platforms among younger South Africans. Apps like Sixty60 have become common among students and working professionals because of convenience, discounts and fast delivery services. However, many online users debated whether convenience shopping can quietly increase grocery spending through impulse buying and premium product choices.

Despite the criticism, others defended the student, saying everyone prioritises their spending differently. Some argued that students who live at home or receive support from parents may have fewer financial responsibilities compared to independent young adults paying rent and transport costs.

The screenshot on the left showed the prices of some of the items she bought. Image: @arweneybers

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi says her groceries are costly

Siyamanga Jonga wrote:

“You don’t drink water?”

Sagg.luv wrote:

“Show us the receipt.”

Sno wrote:

“Guys obviously this is sarcasm. 😭”

Boitshoko Mo wrote:

“What a tight budget.”

Adriano Titus wrote:

“Idk if this is sarcasm or…”

Tumi wrote:

“Very reasonable, I guess you were working on a tight budget.”

Sipho Khoza wrote:

“Girl you gotta be kidding.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about university students

TikToker shows less than R2,500 grocery haul meant to last a month, which had many people online asking about whether it’s realistic in 2026.

An Afrikaans woman’s grocery haul video gives South African viewers a peek into a typical household shopping list, leaving many impressed.

An Instagram user's R6,000 grocery haul fuels debate with Instagram users, highlighting the rising costs of living.

Source: Briefly News