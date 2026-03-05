An Afrikaans woman’s grocery haul video gives South African viewers a peek into a typical household shopping list

The items included baking ingredients, pantry staples and everyday foods, some of which sparked some curiosity

Many social media users found the grocery choices relatable, while some said it reminded them of home cooking and baking weekends

A Shoprite grocery haul turned into an interesting glimpse into the everyday food habits of an Afrikaans woman, and what her family eats.

TikTok user @wilmarismith sparked conversation online after sharing a grocery haul that offered a glimpse into her family’s typical shopping list. The clip, posted on 27 February 2026, showed items she had bought from Shoprite, including everyday food and baking supplies.

Among the items in her trolley were cocoa powder, mayonnaise, maple syrup, eggs, bread, cookies and several baking pans. The mix of ingredients suggested a household that enjoys baking and home-cooked meals, something many viewers found relatable.

Simple grocery haul reveals everyday food habits

Grocery hauls have become a popular trend online, with people sharing what they buy each week. Beyond simply showing food, these videos often give insight into cultural eating habits, family preferences and how different communities plan their meals. User @wilmarismith's video was also a plug for netizens on the cheapest items to buy from Shoprite.

Mzansi viewers found the haul interesting and began discussing the foods shown. Some said the list reminded them of weekend baking at home, while others joked about how every household seems to have its own must-have grocery staples.

Here’s what netizens said

Ernie wrote:

"Inkopies is regtig baie duur deesdae… I'm not even talking about the meat and chicken that still need to be added. What do you use the coconut milk for? Translation: Groceries are really expensive these days… I’m not even talking about the meat and chicken that still need to be added. What do you use the coconut milk for?”

Alushka x wrote:

"Daai ys bakkies van Pep is amazing en pop maklik uit. Ons love hulle! Translation: Those ice trays from Pep are amazing, and the ice pops out easily. We love them.”

User5273294322297 wrote:

"Ek love die Worcestershire sous van Montagu. Ek koop net dit. Ek koop ook die asyn vir my inlê-goed. Translation: I love the Worcestershire sauce from Montagu. That’s the only one I buy. I also buy their vinegar for my pickling.”

Dean wrote:

"Ek het dieselfde koekbakke by Pep gekry. Dis amazing en dit is regtig non-stick. Translation: I got the same cake pans from Pep. They’re amazing and really non-stick.”

Bronwyn Pearce asked:

"Do you find the prices much cheaper compared to other stores?"

Nay asked:

"How much was the blanket at Pep Home?"

antjie1997 wrote:

"Love ’n stukkie Shoprite! Translation: I love a bit of Shoprite shopping.”

Elize Truter asked:

"Hoeveel het alles gekos? Translation: How much did everything cost?”

J T wrote:

"Omw wanneer is die tee party? Translation: Oh my word, when is the tea party?”

Vixen wrote:

"Ons koop presies al daai wat jy koop, lol.Daai is beslis hoe my haul elke maand lyk. Translation: We buy exactly the same things you do. We think very similarly. That’s definitely what my shopping haul looks like every month.”

Chella_vdH wrote:

"Ek is so bly dis nie net ons wat daai kaas ‘plakkies kaas’ noem nie. Translation: I’m so glad it’s not just us who call those cheese slices “plakkies kaas”.

