An Afrikaner woman living in the United Arab Emirates showed what she made for iftar for her Emirati family

She shared with people online that her dishes were a huge success, as there was barely anything left in the bowls

Many social media users loved the mixture of cultures and the food the woman had prepared

An Afrikaner woman in the UAE showed her iftar menu. Images: @heeelize.ad

As Muslims across the world celebrate the month of Ramadan, various meals are being prepared to break their fast during the evening (iftar). Elize Aldarmaki, an Afrikaner woman living in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her Emirati husband and children, showed how she brought a piece of home to the table.

Taking to her TikTok account on 23 February 2026, Elize told online viewers that she was making pap, tomato-and-onion relish, boerewors, and salads.

"This is what Ramadan looks like in our blended home," she captioned her post.

For the first meal to break their fast, the South African woman prepared a tray of dates, slices of watermelon, a bowl of fruit and water before moving to the next tray, which included her chicken samoosas and soup.

During her cooking session, Elize said to the camera:

"I have never in my life made pap. I have no idea if it's correct. I'm hoping it is."

At the end, proudly stated that the iftar was successful, as there were no salads or boerewors left, and hardly any tomato-and-onion relish or pap.

Afrikaner woman's iftar in UAE sparks a conversation

The video attracted several social media users to the comment section, who marvelled at the blend of cultures and Elize's efforts to include South African food on the iftar menu.

The online crowd enjoyed watching Elize's video. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pixabay

@ebrahimabrahams88 wrote under the post:

"Mashallah, this is a great symbol of humanity, not religion or race, just pure love! Lekker iftar. When I'm in Dubai, I will reach out to you and the family, and we can have a lekker braai."

@drsigmanazleyparker told the public:

"As South Africans, we take our culture with us everywhere."

A thrilled @laurelald said:

"I love this. My mouth is watering."

After seeing Elize's husband appear in the clip, @mj095291 commented:

"Your husband is such a gracious man."

Elize replied to the TikTok user:

"He definitely is! I'm very lucky to have him."

