Fidelity’s new bomb-resistant cash vans have gone viral after South Africans got a look at the heavily armoured trucks designed to stop violent heists

South Africans are praising Fidelity’s upgraded bulletproof cash-in-transit vehicles as armed robbery gangs become more dangerous and sophisticated

Fidelity says none of its newly deployed cash vans has suffered a successful attack so far, despite millions of kilometres travelled across the country

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Fidelity Services Group has officially rolled out a new generation of heavily armoured cash-in-transit trucks designed to withstand bomb blasts, high-powered gunfire and modern criminal attacks. The rollout comes as cash-in-transit robberies remain one of South Africa’s most dangerous organised crimes, often involving explosives, military-style weapons and heavily armed gangs.

The picture showed a branded Fidelity ADT Specialised Intervention Unit bakkie parked near a grassy hillside on the left. Image: Fidelity services group

Source: Facebook

According to Fidelity Services Group, the new fleet was specifically developed to deal with increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics. The company revealed that the vehicles feature military-grade ballistic protection, bomb-resistant engineering and reinforced steel structures designed to improve crew safety during attacks. One of the biggest upgrades includes a monocoque steel hull built to absorb impact and reduce damage during explosions or ramming incidents.

The vehicles also include B6+ STANAG-rated ballistic protection, which is an international standard used to resist high-powered firearms. Additional features include run-flat tyres, onboard surveillance cameras, remote locking systems and geo-fenced safes that can only be accessed within authorised areas.

Fidelity records drop in CIT robberies

Fidelity also said the personnel compartments inside the trucks have been fitted with fire-retardant insulation because criminals increasingly use fire during attacks. The company confirmed that more than 190 next-generation vehicles have already been deployed or refurbished since late 2023.

The upgraded trucks have collectively travelled millions of kilometres without a single successful attack being recorded against them. Cash-in-transit crime remains a major concern in South Africa, although the Cash-in-Transit Association of South Africa reportedly recorded a decline in incidents during 2025. Fidelity said successful attacks on its vehicles dropped by 23%, while cross-pavement robberies decreased by 12.5%.

Zander Bartman from Fidelity Services Group on the left and a group of individuals gathered near an armoured tactical vehicle on the right. Image: Fidelity service group

Source: Facebook

Check out the X video below:

Mzansi applaud the new improved move

Tebogo wrote:

“Why are they only doing these now? These could have prevented all those heists if this was done sooner.”

Sunflower commented:

“You know the people who are involved in CIT they built those trucks some even work there they know everything about the car. 😭”

Arsene said:

“Sometimes show us videos when testing was performed. Just once nje”

Bullz wrote:

“Criminals already in the group chat figuring this out as we speak 😭”

Lungelo Madiya commented: “Why can’t these cars have remotely operated security systems like guns to defend themselves when criminals try to approach them? That way, criminals would face serious resistance.”

All Things Rando wrote:

“I still think the mastermind is a person within the security and SAPS. Ever noticed, there are never any form of SAPS or security companies around when a CIT robbery is in action. 🤔”

Marcus commented:

“Automatic guns should be affixed outside and shoot any idiot who tries to rob them.”

Mich said:

“It’s very possible that they already know how to deal with this one. 🤞🏾”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Fidelity

A shopping centre moment captured on camera sparked safety concerns after an unexpected interaction near a security vehicle.

A man posted a video about Fidelity, best known for its cash-in-transit services, that went viral as people reacted to the mishap.

A Fidelity security guard allegedly stole millions of rand during one of his shifts on the 5th of April.

Source: Briefly News