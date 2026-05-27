Troy Malange joined a major presenter search, with his his viral TikTok audition

The popular content creator stepped into a different spotlight, hoping to impress viewers beyond his usual videos

Fans flooded the comments with praise, while others pointed out one thing they felt could improve his attempt

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The TikToker shot his shot with a TikTok audition. Image: @troy.malange

Source: TikTok

Troy Malange has jumped on the Top Billing Presenter Search wagon, with his audition attempt. South Africans are intrigued.

Troy posted his audition on his TikTok page on 12 May 2026. In the clip, he's dressed in a striking black outfit as he stands in what appears to be a modern kitchen. He is poised and calm as he delivers his presentation. He captioned the post:

"Let me also try my luck."

The TikToker is not new to the art of presenting. Image: @troy.malange

Source: TikTok

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TikToker helps people escape stress through humour

The content creator, fashion lecturer, designer, singer and MC is known for his humourous content. Vusani Troy Malange has built a strong following on TikTok by creating funny and relatable videos that help people momentarily forget about life’s pressures. The content creator said he enjoys making people laugh and uses humour to brighten others’ days.

Malange explained that seeing positive reactions from viewers motivates him to keep creating content. His videos continue to attract attention online, with many social media users praising his creativity and entertaining personality.

Top Billing's search for new presenter talent

Top Billing has launched a nationwide presenter search, inviting aspiring TV personalities to submit audition videos showcasing their charisma, confidence and storytelling skills for a chance to join the show’s hosting team before entries close on 30 June. Selected candidates will advance to the next stage of auditions and evaluations.

View the TikTok video below:

SA gets behind Troy

Fans and followers took to his page to share their admiration. While others pointed out how it could be improved, other people simply took in how great it was.

Veezo added:

"This is amazing. However, I think it would be great to retake in a place with less echo. I usually properly hear your enunciation, but I could hardly hear you due to the echo. Also, great physique. Perhaps could be better with full body view. But, well done!"

Mo wrote:

"Where an when can we start voting 🗳️… Yaaaaasssss"

Leera Leeyonce Madon commented:

"before you become famous and get too busy with TV... can we please make my wedding dress Troy"

ABO wrote:

"Sihlekanawe kanti uyajima.😳😳😳 Awusemhle Troy💖. We will be voting."

Suzgo Victoria Ngwira said:

"Love this take 2 so we can hear you better because we know you have got this 🥰🥰🥰"

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Source: Briefly News