DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The president of the Bhinca Nation, Ngizwe Mchunu, praised an eNCA news anchor during a live television broadcast. He spoke from Durban on 26 May 2026, where he complimented the anchor's appearance at the conclusion of an interview regarding an upcoming national shutdown.

Ngizwe Mchunu told a news anchor she's beautiful. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Open Talk posted a video of the incident on its @Dating_Market X account. The incident occurred after the anchor thanked Mchunu for his time. Mchunu responded by repeatedly complimenting her appearance before the broadcast transitioned to a commercial break. The interview concluded a segment focused on a planned national shutdown scheduled for 30 June 2026.

View the video on X here:

Ngizwe Mchunu discusses upcoming national shutdown

Mchunu used the interview to defend his anti-illegal immigration activism. He said that South African citizens possess the legal authority to question individuals and verify immigration statuses if they suspect illegal activities. Mchunu said his followers would continue to demand legal papers from foreign nationals, stating that citizens are protected by their right to stop anyone suspected of committing crimes.

The activist said that his movement remains focused on the 30 June deadline. He added that while authorities monitored a recent march through Durban streets, the group remained resolute in its goal of ensuring that all foreign nationals leave the country by the specified date.

Mchunu also urged South Africans to carry flags to identify themselves as citizens, calling on households to display the national flag during the initiative to distinguish citizens from non-citizens.

Ngizwe Mchunu slams Julius Malema

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu railed against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema. The beef between the two is not subsiding.

Source: Briefly News