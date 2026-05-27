Evacuation of 300 Ghanaians From South Africa Begins Amid Anti-illegal Immigration Demonstrations
GAUTENG – Ghanaian nationals have begun arriving at OR Tambo Airport, as efforts to evacuate them from South Africa go ahead.
Over 800 Ghanaians have registered for voluntary evacuation, with the first group of approximately 300 set to depart from the airport in Johannesburg on 27 May 2026.
The move comes amid rising tensions in South Africa, as organisations and individuals have held numerous demonstrations against illegal foreign nationals in the country.
Many Ghanaian nationals feel unsafe
Speaking about the evacuation, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said that some received threats to leave by 30 June 2026, which is the deadline handed down to foreigners to exit the country.
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He added that while many others did not personally experience danger, they still felt unsafe amid the ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests.
"The responsibility of any government is towards its citizens. We have a situation where people are feeling unwelcome. While we have excellent relations with South Africa, we had no option but to ensure that our citizens are safe," Quashie explained.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za