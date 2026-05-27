GAUTENG – Ghanaian nationals have begun arriving at OR Tambo Airport, as efforts to evacuate them from South Africa go ahead.

Approximately 300 Ghanaians have arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport ahead of their evacuation from South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Over 800 Ghanaians have registered for voluntary evacuation, with the first group of approximately 300 set to depart from the airport in Johannesburg on 27 May 2026.

The move comes amid rising tensions in South Africa, as organisations and individuals have held numerous demonstrations against illegal foreign nationals in the country.

Many Ghanaian nationals feel unsafe

Speaking about the evacuation, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said that some received threats to leave by 30 June 2026, which is the deadline handed down to foreigners to exit the country.

He added that while many others did not personally experience danger, they still felt unsafe amid the ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests.

"The responsibility of any government is towards its citizens. We have a situation where people are feeling unwelcome. While we have excellent relations with South Africa, we had no option but to ensure that our citizens are safe," Quashie explained.

Source: Briefly News