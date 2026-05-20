uMzinyathi has been found to be South Africa’s most dangerous district for home burglaries, with new research clocking 2,586 break-ins per 100,000 households in the second half of 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal district sits more than double ahead of every other area on the list.

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Burglar wearing black clothes and leather coat breaking in a house. Image: Witthaya Prasongsin

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Clearview Fencing analysed official SAPS data to find out exactly where South African homes are most at risk. The research used Statistics South Africa population figures to normalise the numbers per 100,000 households. That method gives a clearer picture of where the risk is highest, not just where the most reports were filed.

Frances Baard came in second place with 1,238 burglaries per 100,000 households. That is already an alarming number, yet uMzinyathi still records more than double that figure. The gap between first and second place tells its own story about how difficult the situation truly is.

Districts South Africans need to know about

Central Karoo placed third at 1,201 burglaries per 100,000 households. Overberg followed in fourth place at 1,123, with Sarah Baartman rounding out the top five at 1,016. The rest of the top 10 broke down as follows:

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6. Garden Route - 923

7. ZF Mgcawu - 895

8. West Coast - 804

9. Buffalo City - 794

10. Xhariep - 764

The list cuts across KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape. No single province has managed to escape the pressure of residential crime.

The data shows burglaries are happening at high rates in districts many people would not immediately associate with serious crime. Residents across the country are being urged to look at what measures they have in place to protect their homes and families.

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Source: Briefly News