SOUTH AFRICA— Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo has broken his silence on a highly explosive political feud, claiming he acted on explicit instructions from the governing party's parliamentary caucus to launch a personal attack against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Mamabolo also added that President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly paid for his legal fees during his case against Malema.

Boy Mamabolo claimed the ANC caucus ordered him to politically attack Malema to protect Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson, Mj Wa Azania/ Facebook, and Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to Sunday World, Mamabolo revealed on the Just Talk With DJ Cappuccino podcast on 19 May 2026 that his controversial assault on Malema was part of a broader ANC strategy to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa from political bruising. Mamabolo said senior party leadership abandoned him to face devastating legal and financial consequences alone.

The feud dates back to the February 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate, during which Mamabolo publicly accused Malema of domestic abuse. Mamabolo admitted that his critical error was repeating the unverified allegations to the Sowetan newspaper outside the safety of parliamentary privilege.

Legal battles crippled Mamabolo

Mamabolo added that the legal battle cost about R300,000, nearly crippling him financially and threatening sequestration. He said Ramaphosa personally intervened after the matter spiralled out of control, helping to raise R173,000 toward the legal bills. Mamabolo deep resentment at being marginalised by the party, noting that a desperate plea from the Bjatladi Traditional Council accusing the ANC of feeding him "to the hyenas" went unheeded.

Mamabolo stated that the ordeal permanently severed his decades-long relationship with the ruling party. He also delivered a stinging critique of Ramaphosa's leadership, warning that those who fight for the president risk being cast aside once they are no longer politically useful.

Similarly, Mamabolo also recently disclosed how much he earned as an MP. The payslip also showed how much was deducted for medical aid.

Source: Briefly News