Nhlamulo Ndhlela has been removed as MK Party National Spokesperson and replaced by former news editor Sifiso Mahlangu following an internal leadership announcement

Despite widespread speculation of tensions within the party, Ndhlela publicly congratulated his successor, praising him as the right person for the role

The MK Party says the leadership change forms part of broader organisational adjustments ahead of the local government elections

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MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu (left) and former spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela (right). Images: @NhlamuloNdhlela/ X and MDNNews/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Former uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has been trending following his sudden removal from the party’s communications leadership on 18 May 2026.

The announcement, confirmed in a statement by the MK Party led by President Jacob Zuma, indicated that Ndhlela had been replaced as National Spokesperson by former news editor and media professional Sifiso Mahlangu.

A day after news of his dismissal circulated, Ndhlela appeared to push back against speculation of internal conflict or hostility within the organisation. Rather than signalling confrontation, he took to his persona X account to post a congratulatory message to his successor.

“There couldn’t have been a better person to take over this responsibility than you,” Ndhlela wrote.

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He also hinted at having had a private conversation with the new spokesperson following the announcement.

The new spokesperson responded, thanking him for his message.

@SifisoMahlangu_wrote:

"Thank you brother Nhlamulo. Remember how we sat at Joburg Theatre talking about how urgently the life of the black child needed to change. We will, even now, work together toward that change, uncompromisingly. Many Blessings."

See Nhlamulo Ndhlela's X post here:

Why was Ndhela fired?

The MK Party’s official statement confirmed that Ndhlela’s replacement was immediate, while also outlining broader organisational decisions regarding the integration of the MK Institute into the party’s internal policy structures.

According to the party, Mahlangu brings “extensive journalistic and media experience” to the role, with the leadership urging members and the public to support his appointment. The party also said the reshuffle forms part of broader internal clarifications following recent disputes around governance structures within the party and the role of the MK Institute.

Sifiso Mahlangu, the newly appointed spokesperson, is expected to take on the role immediately as the party continues to navigate internal restructuring and public messaging challenges.

South Africans weighed in on Ndhela's message

@Law_Jabs said:

It's bad in that Zuma camp. Atleast you were adding a sauce with nice English, although politically you lacked, you were helping them."

@BeeMashele asked:

"What took you so long to congratulate him?"

@luyolomkentane wrote:

"Dudu Zuma Sambudla says you are a "sacrificial lamb". What is your response to that?"

@FMohokare said:

"What’s your side of the story? Why did they sacrifice you ?"

@ThenjiweRo57450 commented:

"You are a good person after all, God bless you with many more years to come to stand with us, and it's not easy."

MK Party president Jacob Zuma and Nhlamulo Ndhlela during happier times. Image: @StHonorable/X

Source: Twitter

Papa Penny exists MK Party

Briefly News also reported on the exit of former MK Party member of parliament Papa Penny, making Ndhlela's the second within a week. In a resignation letter dated 15 May 2026, which has been widely circulated on social media, Papa Penny stated, “with a heavy heart,” that his journey with the party had come to an end. He stated that it had been an honour to serve South Africans in Parliament under the MK Party banner, but cited growing internal conflict as a key reason for his departure.

Source: Briefly News