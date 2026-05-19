A local content creator sparked intense debate after slamming Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi over border control comments

The viral TikTok video exposed deep national anxieties regarding migration management and security

Social media users remained divided over the man’s aggressive use of insults to make his point, while others supported his view

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A local man defended the March and March's actions of removing undocumented immigrants. Image: @jomomaskombi

Source: TikTok

A man from Vaal set social media ablaze after launching a severe critique against a highly educated political figure.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @jomomaskombi on 18 May 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from users who agreed and disagreed with his points.

In the intense clip, the creator directly lambasted the former EFF leader, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. He continuously called him an ‘educated fool’ and ‘domkop’ (blockhead) despite his academic credentials. The man’s outrage stemmed from Ndlozi’s handling of the illegal immigration crisis in Mzansi. The creator rejected political arguments that describe the anti-illegal immigration movement as just organising xenophobic hatred.

Ndlozi’s comments unsettle the Vaal man

He passionately argued that the current influx of undocumented individuals constitutes an invasion that compromises national security. He further accused the political elite of attempting to whitewash years of regulatory failure by suggesting mass documentation or legalisation. According to TikTok user @jomomaskombi, the primary function of any sovereign government is to protect its territory and citizens from intrusion, a duty he feels is being neglected.

Briefly News reached out to @jomomaskombi for a comment. At the time of publication, he had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is divided over aggressive political delivery

The clip gained 400K views and nearly 2K comments from an online community that shared their different opinions. Many viewers agreed with the creator’s frustrations, echoing his disappointment in how certain political figures address border control. A large portion, however, pointed out that the reliance on personal insults was unnecessary, arguing that the man’s core message would make more sense without the derogatory language. Others sided with Ndlozi, saying his point comes from an educated perspective of solving the root cause of regional migration rather than treating the symptoms.

Viewers responded with different opinions to the man's video. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Maleon said:

"You just proved why he's wise."

User @Stephen Khoza commented:

"It looks like Dr Ndlozi has been bought; we thought he was on our side. I liked most of his podcast, but what he's doing now, I won't watch them anymore."

User @kaysebetlela

"Watseba bare (you know, they say) listening is a skill. I feel you misunderstood Ndlozi's point."

User @albertmatomeletso4 shared:

"You are smart for these insults, make your point without anger, ntwana (my man)."

User @Malesa.empire added:

"He’s simply saying if you want to solve the problem 1st deal with the root cause. Mara, since he said it on a PHD level, only a few will get his point."

User Bongane Zikhali said:

"I listened to him trying to act smart on that interview, and I was really disappointed."

User @MV added:

"Mxelele bhuti (tell him, my brother). I'm disappointed in Ndlozi, yho!"

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Source: Briefly News