A local man sparked an online debate regarding the number of foreign inmates in Mzansi prisons compared to other African countries

The clip shared on TikTok left viewers shocked and frustrated regarding the economic burden on taxpayers

Social media users were filled with anger, with others demanding stricter laws and better protection of communities

A man raised concerns about the high number of foreign criminals in South African correctional facilities. Image: @tloungoetjana5

Source: TikTok

A content creator’s discussion on the cost of incarcerating foreign offenders sparked an online concern about the strain placed on the country’s economy.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @tloungoetjana5 on 29 April 2026, attracting floods of comments from viewers who discussed the statistics.

Without mentioning his research, the creator debated the number of foreign nationals housed in some African countries. Breaking it down in numbers, he said Zimbabwe has 591 foreign offenders, while Mozambique has 330 and Nigeria has 245. Lesotho has the fewest foreign crime offenders, with just 23. South Africa topped all the countries with 25,585 foreign criminals kept in our local prisons.

Mzansi prisons house more foreign nationals in Africa

Referencing concerns raised in parliament and the Department of Correctional Services regarding severe overcrowding, he questioned the fairness. TikTok user @tloungoetjana5 said that using millions of rands daily to house and feed foreign nationals while local communities struggle with poverty and unemployment was wrong.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the foreign nationals' prison stats

The clip gained massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who discussed the issue of undocumented foreign nationals. Many viewers were unhappy to learn that they were paying taxes that feed foreign criminals in the thousands. Some wished they had not learned of the statistics, saying it made them angrier. Others were aggravated by the man's explanation and suggested that maybe voting for a different party would make things better and solve the problem of illegal foreign nationals in the country.

The video has led to widespread calls from viewers for enhanced border security and justice reforms. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Bungela Supply and Services shared:

"Yer! Our taxes are being wasted."

User @NKOSHILO JACOB MATLOG said:

"I wish to be the president of South Africa just for two months."

User @Buddy added:

"Thanks, bro, for the stats and broad information that is ignored 😳."

User @BRA-T commented:

"But the worrying point is that our government seem not to see any of this."

User @ Madinese Diphahe said:

"You deserve to be our president, my brother. I salute you 🙏."

User @Traffic shared:

"These stats boil me up more."

User @Maps added::

"It’s a bad situation. Maybe if we vote for ActionSA, it might make a difference/"

3 Briefly News prison-related articles

Three young friends showed off their unconventional fashion line, overalls similar to the uniform worn by convicted criminals in striking shades of orange, maroon, and khaki.

Two talented soloists led their prison choir, flaunting their vocal abilities and getting the rest of the team excited, singing a gospel song.

A loyal wife shared a video of her emotional journey to visit her imprisoned husband, highlighting the tough reality of having an incarcerated partner.

Source: Briefly News