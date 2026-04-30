“Our Taxes Are Being Wasted”: Breakdown of Foreign Prisoners in African Countries Compared to SA
- A local man sparked an online debate regarding the number of foreign inmates in Mzansi prisons compared to other African countries
- The clip shared on TikTok left viewers shocked and frustrated regarding the economic burden on taxpayers
- Social media users were filled with anger, with others demanding stricter laws and better protection of communities
A content creator’s discussion on the cost of incarcerating foreign offenders sparked an online concern about the strain placed on the country’s economy.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @tloungoetjana5 on 29 April 2026, attracting floods of comments from viewers who discussed the statistics.
Without mentioning his research, the creator debated the number of foreign nationals housed in some African countries. Breaking it down in numbers, he said Zimbabwe has 591 foreign offenders, while Mozambique has 330 and Nigeria has 245. Lesotho has the fewest foreign crime offenders, with just 23. South Africa topped all the countries with 25,585 foreign criminals kept in our local prisons.
Mzansi prisons house more foreign nationals in Africa
Referencing concerns raised in parliament and the Department of Correctional Services regarding severe overcrowding, he questioned the fairness. TikTok user @tloungoetjana5 said that using millions of rands daily to house and feed foreign nationals while local communities struggle with poverty and unemployment was wrong.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates the foreign nationals' prison stats
The clip gained massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who discussed the issue of undocumented foreign nationals. Many viewers were unhappy to learn that they were paying taxes that feed foreign criminals in the thousands. Some wished they had not learned of the statistics, saying it made them angrier. Others were aggravated by the man's explanation and suggested that maybe voting for a different party would make things better and solve the problem of illegal foreign nationals in the country.
User @Bungela Supply and Services shared:
"No English word can describe him": SA fails to name Justice Madlanga in 1 word as praise goes viral
"Yer! Our taxes are being wasted."
User @NKOSHILO JACOB MATLOG said:
"I wish to be the president of South Africa just for two months."
User @Buddy added:
"Thanks, bro, for the stats and broad information that is ignored 😳."
User @BRA-T commented:
"But the worrying point is that our government seem not to see any of this."
User @ Madinese Diphahe said:
"You deserve to be our president, my brother. I salute you 🙏."
User @Traffic shared:
"These stats boil me up more."
User @Maps added::
"It’s a bad situation. Maybe if we vote for ActionSA, it might make a difference/"
3 Briefly News prison-related articles
- Three young friends showed off their unconventional fashion line, overalls similar to the uniform worn by convicted criminals in striking shades of orange, maroon, and khaki.
- Two talented soloists led their prison choir, flaunting their vocal abilities and getting the rest of the team excited, singing a gospel song.
- A loyal wife shared a video of her emotional journey to visit her imprisoned husband, highlighting the tough reality of having an incarcerated partner.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za