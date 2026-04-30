A man stunned viewers after powering through Mochachos’ fiery wing challenge in record time, completing the full set far quicker than expected and drawing attention for his speed and endurance

The moment sparked a wider online debate, with many Mzansi users questioning whether the challenge is an original concept or simply inspired

While some praised the participant’s impressive performance, others warned about the extreme heat involved, with a few urging people to think twice before attempting

Man completes the challenge in just 3 minutes. Image: @mochachos_doomsday

Source: TikTok

Another fiery food challenge is making waves online after a man tackled Mochachos’ intense Doomsday Dynamite wings challenge in record time. But not everyone is impressed.

The TikTok video, posted on 29 April 2026, shows a man at the Gateway branch racing against the clock and finishing the challenge in just 3 minutes and 25 seconds, far under the 10-minute limit. While some viewers praised the speed and bravery, others quickly pointed out similarities to the viral RocoMamas hot wings challenge, sparking a heated debate online.

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In the clip, the participant is seen powering through 10 extremely spicy wings, alongside fire fries and a drink, as required by the challenge rules. He keeps a steady pace and appears unfazed by the heat, leaving many viewers shocked by his composure.

Many compared the challenge to RocoMamas. Image: @mochachos_gateway

Source: TikTok

What Doomsday Dynamite challenge requires

The rules are simple, and a little familiar: Finish 10 ultra-spicy wings, eat fire fries, and drink a beverage, complete everything within 10 minutes, leave only clean bones behind, and those who fail must pay R174.99, while successful challengers walk away without having to pay. The challenge is typically only available on Wednesdays at select branches, including Gateway.

View TikTok video below:

Mzansi is divided by comparisons

Social media users flooded the @mochachos_gateway page in the comments section with a wave of mixed reactions after the video went viral. While some viewers praised the participant for completing the spicy challenge quickly and showing impressive endurance, a large portion of users focused less on the performance and more on the concept itself. Many accused the brand of copying RocoMamas’ well-known hot wings challenge, arguing that the idea felt too similar to be original and sparking a debate about creativity versus competition in food marketing. Thapelo Mopai bluntly commented:

“99% plagiarism”

kgomotso added:

“So people can just copy and paste like that😭😭”

**** Sangoma™ echoed the sentiment

“Ah, guys, be original, please come up with your own 😩😩😩😩😩”

MissTee2 was impressed:

“Beast!!!!”

SameshHaripersad said:

“That’s how you do it, not talking only chowing.”

Amo Moche🎀 warned:

“Guys, please don’t do this challenge, trust me.😭”

Another joked about the aftermath:

“Anyone will feel that on the way out😂”

More briefly news on food challenges

A viral video showed Pretoria participants struggling, sweating, and even losing their voices while attempting the intense RocoMamas hot wings challenge, leaving many visibly overwhelmed by the extreme heat.

A man’s attempt at the RocoMamas hot wings challenge took a frightening turn after he suffered a severe reaction that landed him in the hospital, highlighting the intense risks behind the viral trend.

A viral video showed a RocoMamas hot wings challenger making unusual leg movements while struggling through the intense heat, leaving Mzansi both amused and concerned.

Source: Briefly News