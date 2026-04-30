A man attempting the RocoMamas hot wings challenge said the experience left him overwhelmed and needing medical attention

He showed signs of a severe reaction during the challenge, including swelling and visible distress

The video sparked concern online, with viewers warning about the risks of extreme food challenges

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A hot wings challenge went wrong, and this is not a surprise to many, as they saw it coming. The line between entertainment and risk is often thinner than it seems, especially when extreme limits are involved.

The picture on the right showed his arm with a drip in the hospital. Image: nephiphidi_ronewa

Source: Instagram

A South African man has shared a frightening experience after attempting the popular RocoMamas hot wings challenge, claiming it nearly killed him. The video, posted by @nephiphidi_ronewa on 29 April 2026, showed him taking on the spicy food challenge. At first, he appeared confident while eating the wings. However, the situation quickly changed as the heat began to overwhelm him.

He showed visible signs of distress. His reaction appeared to worsen, with swelling suggesting a possible allergic response. According to his caption, the experience escalated to the point where he had to seek medical attention.

What are the rules for the hot wing eating contest?

The RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge requires participants to eat 10 intensely spicy chicken wings, along with a portion of fire fries and a 500ml Sprite, within a strict 10-minute time limit. The challenge is typically held in-store on Wednesdays and has become widely known for its extreme heat level.

Those who successfully complete the challenge often receive the meal for free, along with rewards like a branded cap, while those who fail are required to pay. The challenge has gained popularity online, with many participants sharing their attempts and reactions on social media.

The difficulty lies in the intensity of the spice. The wings are known to push contestants to their limits, with common reactions including sweating, coughing, and physical discomfort. Participants, like user nephiphidi_ronewa are usually required to follow strict rules, including starting only on command and completing the meal within the time limit.

The screenshot on the left showed the man showing his swollen face. Image: nephiphidi_ronewa

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi worried about spicy food allergic reaction

Akha_nxusani said:

“Yoh. 😭 You’d swear you were caught in a mob justice situation.”

Dream_atrix asked:

“What are they using for that to happen? I eat super hot, and that doesn’t happen.”

Duncs_r said:

“That’s why they make you sign. 😭”

The thing undisturbed said:

“Sue them.”

Essiedelport joked:

“Hot wings turned him into Fu-shêng. 😭”

Mizzchocbrownie said:

“Didn’t want to pay 200, now you have to pay 2000+. 😭😂”

Stmsalvador said:

“They are said to be descendants of the dinosaurs, you know.”

Sheedshaad said:

“You’ll go back because you’re obsessed with likes and validation. This is your foolish reward.”

Bluestarz_sa said:

“She’s lying, she dyed her hair and was allergic to the dye 😂.”

Tinoebeats said:

“This doesn’t make sense, looks more like a hair dye allergic reaction.”

Valry.m said:

“Now you’ll pay consultation fees instead of just enjoying a R200 meal. 😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about RocoMamas

A viral clip from the RocoMamas hot wings challenge in Pretoria shows participants visibly overwhelmed by the spice level.

A man from Hamakuya Niani in Limpopo went viral after completing the RocoMamas hot wings challenge with almost no visible reaction, despite its extreme spice level.

A viral video showed a man attempting the RocoMamas hot wings challenge, but things quickly took a turn as he struggled to handle the extreme spice level.

Source: Briefly News