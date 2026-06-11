DJ Fresh has announced his departure from 938FM, the station he co-founded with Unathi Nkayi

DJ Fresh will be hosting the Kaya 959 breakfast show, replacing veteran broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo

Fans have welcomed the move, while DJ Fresh reflected on the legacy he leaves at 938FM

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DJ Fresh revealed why he left 938FM to join Kaya 959. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Radio icon DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, has officially announced he’s stepping down from 938FM, the radio station he helped establish alongside Unathi Nkayi. Fresh also opened up about why he’s exiting the station he co-founded.

The announcement comes just days after Kaya 959 confirmed Sizwe Dhlomo’s exit from its Breakfast slot. Kaya 959 has now tapped DJ Fresh to take over the Breakfast Show from 1 July 2026, marking the end of one era and the start of another for the veteran broadcaster.

DJ Fresh exits 938FM after years

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Fresh disclosed that discussions with Kaya 959 began early last year. However, he delayed his commitment due to his dedication to developing 938FM. He ultimately signed the contract after determining it aligned with his professional goals and family priorities. Fresh said:

"It feels right and the timing is perfect."

He also cited clarity as the deciding factor:

“What made me say yes to Kaya was the clarity it came with. They were clear about what they wanted — clear about the terms, clear about the repositioning of breakfast and the station.”

Speaking on his decision to join Kaya 959, Fresh said:

“I’ve always been purpose-driven, always been about my why. It feels like purpose. I'm not going to pretend there isn’t a deep sense of gratitude because there is, but I think, more than anything, it feels like alignment.

Fresh reflects on the mark he leaves behind

In 2019, DJ Fresh left mainstream radio to build 938FM with Unathi Nkayi, a streaming platform he still believes in. In a report by Africa Daily, DJ Fresh shared a heartfelt note with his 938FM colleagues, expressing gratitude.

“Working with this team has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. Every single one of you showed up, gave your best and made magic under circumstances that were not always easy”. He also wrote that “the best part of that dream was the people in this group and on 938 nje”.

DJ Fresh reunites with his original YFM team

DJ Fresh is set to take over the Kaya 959 Breakfast Show. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

From 1 July 2026, Fresh takes the 6 am - 9 am breakfast slot on Kaya 959 with Thato Mataboge and Mpho Maboi. It marks a reunion for the team that launched at YFM 20 years ago. In the interview with TshisaLive, Fresh expressed:

“We feel like we’re coming home together, and we want to make mornings on Kaya 959 essential listening"

Fans react to DJ Fresh's move to Kaya 959

@tibipatmela

"You will find us at Kaya waiting for you"

@hulleychild

"Seriously, I love it. When does his 1st show take place"

@peterndalamo

"This isn't goodbye"

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to DJ Fresh Replacing Him on Kaya 959 Breakfast

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared that Sizwe Dhlomo has broken his silence following the shake-up at Kaya 959. The broadcaster addressed the changes coming to SA radio mornings after DJ Fresh announced his emotional exit from 938FM.

While Dhlomo did not confirm details, his response comes as DJ Fresh prepares to take over the Kaya 959 Breakfast slot from 1 July 2026. Listeners are now waiting to see how this unfolds as one era ends and another begins.

Source: Briefly News