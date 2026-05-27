Popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has officially announced his resignation from his Kaya 959's breakfast show, Siz the World

Dhlomo revealed he is taking a sabbatical but explicitly stated that when he decides to return to the airwaves, the station will definitely not be his home

The announcement sent shockwaves through the local entertainment industry, with fans and high-profile figures praising the major impact he has made on morning radio since 2020

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Sizwe Dhlomo announced his exit from Kaya FM. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

South African radio listeners were left in shock on Wednesday morning, 27 May 2026, when Sizwe Dhlomo announced his resignation from Kaya 959.

After years as the face of the station's popular breakfast show, Siz the World, which he hosted on weekdays from 06:00 to 09:00, Dhlomo confirmed in an emotional on-air address that he will step down at the end of the month.

While he admitted the decision was tough, he revealed he is taking a sabbatical and made it clear that when he eventually returns to radio, it will not be with Kaya 959. He also urged his co-hosts to support whoever the station hires to replace him.

"This was not an easy decision, Kaya FM has been home to me, but I believe it’s time for a new chapter in my life and career."

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In September 2025, the radio station confirmed Sol Phenduka's dismissal following his controversial defamation case against Minnie Dlamini, which involved Podcast and Chill host, MacG. Sol co-hosted Siz the World alongside Sizwe.

The news immediately went viral, with fans, celebrities, and politicians taking to social media to praise Sizwe's massive impact on talk radio since joining the station in 2020.

Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he was taking a sabbatical and was ready for a new chapter. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

For years, Siz the World has consistently dominated the online trends lists, with his sharp takes, unfiltered opinions, and engaging radio segments keeping Mzansi hooked every single morning, while his unique ability to stir up national conversations made his show a daily must-listen.

While Dhlomo kept his exact plans quiet, many speculated that he would either be returning to television or even music. The news comes just days after the veteran broadcaster was joined by DJ Maphorisa at his newly-built recording studio.

On 21 May, he shared a screenshot showing him listening to Drake's track Make Them Pay from the Iceman album. He specifically highlighted the lyric, "I'm better off independent, they should let him leave," which originally pointed to the rapper's ongoing friction with his own label, Universal Music Group. However, given the timing of Sizwe's sudden departure from Kaya, the cryptic post takes on a whole new meaning.

Meanwhile, loyal listeners, including several celebrities and fellow broadcasters, are preparing to say goodbye to a dominant voice in morning broadcasting.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's cryptic post below.

Social media reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's resignation

Fans and peers flooded social media, expressing shock at Sizwe's sudden exit. Read some of the comments below.

Former Kaya FM host Sol Phenduka was shocked:

"Wow, bro, @SizweDhlomo. Gone, just like that?"

PulseOnlineInfo said:

"Listening to Kaya959 and people are crashing out because @SizweDhlomo dropped a bomb on them. People love this dude."

palesa_moleko sent love to Sizwe Dhlomo:

"@SizweDhlomo, we, your loyal supporters, are going to miss you. Your show is so informative, your laughter is contagious, and we're going to miss your smart brain over anything else. Good luck with your future endeavours, and we will follow you wherever you go. #TeamDinangwe."

presmhlts reacted:

"The show goes on, @SizweDhlomo."

Ndex_M was emotional:

"Why am I feeling sad about this news? The most chilled breakfast show ever! The Show Goes On is not helping. Thank you, Sizwe, on the street, on the air, everywhere."

Aaron_JamesZA was shattered:

"Sizwe Dlomo playing Bruce Hornsby’s 'The Show Goes On' right after casually dropping the bomb that he’s leaving Kaya FM. Yeah, that might be one of the saddest moments I’ve ever heard on the radio."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Unathi Nkayi's alleged arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Unathi Nkayi's alleged arrest.

Following the news, Sizwe shared a spicy reaction, which added to his years-long feud with Unathi and left social media buzzing to no end.

Source: Briefly News