Musa Mseleku recently topped social media trends after videos of him dancing surfaced online, and they were not AI-generated

The controversial polygamist's carefree spirit received widespread admiration from followers, who couldn't help but rave over his cheerful

This comes days after his famous reality show Uthando Nesthembu came to an end, with fans now resorting to camping on his family's social media pages to catch updates on their latest moves

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Musa Mseleku won fans over with dance videos. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku found himself trending for something other than his controversial family dynamics, and this time, his dance videos captured the nation's attention and hearts.

On 22 May 2026, the reality TV star was invited to Ukhozi FM for an interview, during which he was recorded in several videos dancing to a Maskandi song.

The infamous polygamist showed off his surprisingly smooth rhythm, effortlessly matching the beat with a massive smile on his face, proving that the businessman knows exactly how to let loose and have a good time when the cameras are rolling.

After weeks of intense family drama on Uthando Nesthembu, social media users flooded the comment sections to praise the media personality for bringing some pure, lighthearted entertainment to the timeline.

This comes after his famous reality show came to an end, leaving fans completely starved of their weekly dose of Mseleku family drama. With Uthando Nesthembu off the air, loyal viewers have resorted to camping out on his and his family's social media pages just to get a glimpse of their post-season lives, making this viral radio station moment the perfect filler.

Musa's lighthearted dance session proved to be a refreshing shift for the businessman, showing the country that, behind the complex polygamous debates, he knows how to keep the nation thoroughly entertained.

Watch Musa Mseleku's videos below.

Social media reacts to Musa Mseleku's videos

Online users couldn't help but gush over Musa Mseleku's videos and cheerful spirit, admitting that theirs was a love-hate relationship with the controversial polygamist. Read some of the comments below.

afri_scents admitted:

"We need to be honest, we hate and love him at the same time."

teeteeratshana3 said:

"I'm a very loyal fan of his."

nakho_konke_miya noted:

"You look so happy."

pum_mliswa laughed:

"We have a real love and hate relationship with this man."

Fans showed love to Musa Mseleku. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

mrs_tlholoe.anash asked:

"Chomi, when are you coming back to our screens?"

masie_hokwana declared:

"They can never make me hate you!"

phindie110 wrote:

"He is such a likeable person."

nomvula.ndlovu.94 added:

"One minute, Earthly King makes us hate him, the next minute he makes us love him again; this is emotional abuse."

Musa Mseleku's wives bond with their kids

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's wives, Samke "MaKhwela" and Busisiwe "MaCele," spending quality time together.

A photo and video of the pair with their children went viral on social media, with fans admiring their close relationship despite the constant family drama.

Source: Briefly News