NaakMusiQ recently gave fans a glimpse into his close friendship with DJ Tira, but nobody was expecting to see how close they really were

The former Generations actor shared a video of them standing outside of his house, before revealing that Tira lived just down the road

While many followers couldn't help but rave over their stunning homes and car collection, others admired the men's close bond

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NaakMusiQ and DJ Tira are practically neighbours. Images: iamnaakmusiq, djtira

Source: Instagram

South African actor and musician NaakMusiQ has given his followers a pleasant surprise after showing off his incredibly close friendship with music mogul DJ Tira.

While fans already knew that the two stars have been close friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry for years, nobody realised just how close they actually live to each other.

NaakMusiQ, who famously starred in Generations before he transitioned into music years later, shared a fun video of the two hanging out outside his beautiful home.

Moments later, DJ Tira, who mentioned wanting to visit NaakMusiQ's studio, said his goodbyes, hopped into his black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and drove off, shouting "neighbour!" To the amazement of everyone watching, Tira’s drive lasted less than 60 seconds because his own mansion is located just a few houses down the road in the exact same luxury estate.

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The Call Out hitmaker can be heard in the video saying he wanted fans to see just how close Tira's house was to his.

"I wanna show you how close he lives."

The viral video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with several users speculating on where they lived. Meanwhile, others were more focused on the pair's close bond, which they often show off on social media. Having allegedly reconciled in 2024 after an apparent four-year feud, the pair appear closer than ever.

NaakMusiQ revealed how close DJ Tira lives to him. Image: djtira

Source: Instagram

With a friendship spanning years, Naak and Tira have gone from mere collaborators to literal next-door neighbours who share almost everything, including their bags.

As official brand ambassadors for Honor mobile, the duo have frequently teamed up to shoot hilarious, high-energy skits that keep fans thoroughly entertained on social media. But their real-life chemistry goes way deeper than corporate campaigns. NaakMusiQ recently revealed that his house has practically become Tira's second home, leading to some incredibly chaotic and funny moments.

Watch NaakMusiQ and DJ Tira's bestie moments below.

Social media admires DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ's friendship

Fans showed love to the pair and admired their close bond. Read some of the comments below.

bosslady_za said:

"I love their relationship. Never heard of a tiff between them."

JustKhanya wrote:

"No wonder they get along so well."

Rapper and DJ Gigi Lamayne admired:

"I love this friendship."

wanda_mandlovu_jwara posted:

"I want this kind of friendship."

ann20206702 added:

"Love your brotherhood."

DJ Tira accused of disrespecting Mampintsha's father

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Tira's alleged remarks about Mampintsha's father that rubbed the late star's family off the wrong way.

According to reports, Makoya Bearings disrespected the late Kwaito star's family and legacy, and was accused of being insensitive and using Mampintsha's name for personal gain.

Source: Briefly News