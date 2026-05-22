Londie London shared the lonely experience of going through her pregnancies by herself, while the father of her kids was nowhere to be found

The singer and reality TV star said that although she feels blessed to have her children, never once did she think she would ever be a single mother

Her heartbreaking experience tugged at viewers' heartstrings as many sought to comfort the star over her touch journey into motherhood

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Londie London opened up about her painful pregnancy journey. Images: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and singer Londie London has broken hearts across Mzansi after opening up about the profound loneliness she endured while navigating her pregnancies completely by herself.

Speaking candidly about her painful path to motherhood on the first episode of her reality show Life With Londie London on 21 May 2026, the former Real Housewives of Durban star revealed the heartbreaking reality of being abandoned by the father of her children when she needed him most.

"I’m blessed to have my kids, but man, it took a lot to get here. I was alone in both pregnancies. I’ve never experienced my baby daddy being there. Even with all my scans, I was alone. He never even came to the hospital after giving birth. Both pregnancies, not just one."

The singer and mother of two was married to businessman Hlubi Nkosi, but they divorced in 2022, a breakup that dominated the headlines for months on end as details surrounding their tumultuous relationship became public knowledge.

During an episode of RHOD, Londie explained that alleged infidelity was not what led to the divorce, but rather, her ex's lack of support and presence in their kids' lives. She broke down while explaining to her co-stars Annie Mthembu and Sorisha Naidoo that she was alone throughout her pregnancy journey, saying she "never thought she would be a single mother of two."

The former couple's high-profile split was also followed by the viral scandal of Hlubi taking back the luxe BMW X6 he had bought for Londie on the basis that it was meant to tend to the kids' needs and not to be used to go "clubbing and fishing," which he claimed the singer was using it for.

She also described their marriage as "cold," and as she shares more details of her personal life, viewers couldn't help but feel sorry for her for what she had been through behind closed doors.

Londie London said she went through both her pregnancies without the father of her kids by her side. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Londie London's touching story

Viewers of the show were heartbroken on her behalf as they imagined how lonely the experience of going through a pregnancy all alone must have been for her.

Thee_Cherri was shattered:

"She gave birth alone? For both her kids? Her BD never even came to the hospital after? Yho."

ms_cheekbones alleged:

"Worse, the first time, he had paid lobola for her."

BabablacksheepK reacted:

"That is so cruel."

Emily_Tshego said:

"Mind you, he was a husband then."

hrhbitch__ posted:

"I’m so shocked that Londie went through both pregnancies alone, considering she was MARRIED?? Like, omg, men are actually sick in the head."

thato_nmv wrote:

"Yoh, Londie, it must be so painful to deal with an autistic child and then a deadbeat that’s not helping with anything, agh. Worse, he wasn’t there even when she was pregnant, oh Hlubi, you will PAY!"

Letoya Makhene's uncle exposes their family

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's uncle, Pappa, airing his family's dirty laundry in a viral audio recording.

Following their public fallout, the veteran musician spoke about Letoya's poor living conditions and claimed they had no money for basic necessities.

Source: Briefly News