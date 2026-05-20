During an interview on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, Mel Viljoen discussed the latest ruling that allowed her to leave the USA after ICE detention

Her husband, Peet Viljoen, explained the benefits of and differences between voluntary departure and deportation

The couple previously revealed their challenging living conditions in ICE detention centres

Mel Viljoen revealed when she will return to South Africa. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen has broken her silence after a judge in Colorado granted her voluntary departure from the USA. This comes after Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were detained by the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly overstaying their visas.

Speaking to Netwerk24 on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, Mel Viljoen opened up on when she will return to South Africa after being granted permission to leave the USA. Mel shared that she would have to double-check with her lawyer whether the order was final. The former reality TV star hinted that she would be back in South Africa in about 4 weeks.

"I don't know yet how long it will take, maybe four weeks or so. I can only hope for sooner," she said before adding, "I checked with my lawyer, but I will double-check that the order is final."

Mel and Peet Viljoen discuss next steps after recent ruling

Mel Viljoen explained how voluntary departure and deportation differ. She alleged that ICE would buy her ticket to South Africa. She is being held at ICE's outsourced detention centre in Denver, known as Aurora.

"This is not the same as deporting. This is where I say I want to buy a ticket back to SA and not wait any longer for an immigration miracle. I'm buying a ticket now, and then I'll fly. But ICE has to buy it for me. How long it takes, only they know," she says.

At the time Netwerk24 conducted the interview, the Executive Office of Immigration Review's system indicated that an appeal against the ruling must be filed by 15 June 2026.

Peet Viljoen, who is being held 1,600 km from Mel in ICE's California City detention centre, also broke his silence. The disgraced lawyer also explained why voluntary departure is preferable to being deported. Once freed and allowed to return to South Africa, Peet indicated that they would appeal the allegations that they had overstayed their visas.

"If you are deported, you cannot return to the US for 10 years. With a voluntary departure, you can return after three years. We are going to write a representation to USCIS (the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) explaining that we did not overstay our visas," Peet said.

Peet Viljoen explained why voluntary departure is better than being deported. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel and Peet Viljoen open up about conditions behind bars

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen spoke out about their living conditions inside US detention centres after their arrest for theft-related charges.

Peet Viljoen likened the experience to one of history's famous detention centres. He said a controversial European president was better than US President Donald Trump.

Source: Briefly News