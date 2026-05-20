Sergeant Fannie Nkosi was denied bail on 22 April 2026, a decision that his legal team now plan to appeal against

The police officer faces numerous charges, including theft and unlawful possession of ammunition and explosives

South Africans shared mixed reactions to Sergeant Nkosi's bid for bail, with some noting that others have succeeded

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will appeal the decision to deny him bail, as he takes the matter to the Pretoria High Court. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will appeal the decision to deny him bail, taking his fight to the Pretoria High Court.

Sgt Nkosi, a member of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, was denied bail on 22 April 2026. Magistrate Thandi Theledi ruled that he posed a flight risk if released and that he was a threat to witnesses.

The officer was arrested on 2 April 2026, a week after his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He faces charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice, and unlawful possession of ammunition and explosives. Nkosi was also recently charged with defeating and obstructing the course of justice in relation to another matter.

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

Nkosi to appeal bail bid denial

On 20 May 2026, eNCA reporter Silindelo Sebata reported that the police sergeant had not given up on his fight for freedom and would be approaching the Pretoria High Court to appeal the denial of bail. His matter will be heard on 26 May 2026.

Sgt Nkosi remained at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria until then. His legal team initially asked that he be kept in the prison's heavily guarded hospital wing, saying that he feared for his safety, as well as having chronic diabetes, but Magistrate Theledi ruled that he remain in the main facility like a normal prisoner.

More stories about Nkosi's arrest

Briefly News has covered several articles about the officer, from his arrest to his appearances in court.

South Africans weigh in on Sgt Nkosi’s decision

Social media users weighed in on Sgt Nkosi’s decision, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@sandilevezie asked:

“If Katiso (Molefe) is out, why shouldn't he?”

@BantuEconomy stated:

“But honestly, this is the weakness with our justice system. Why do you arrest a person, and then spend months fighting for bail, with the trial not even starting? Why did you arrest him? Why not arrest and within days of the trial?! We may dislike the person, but this is wrong.”

@FsTebza said:

“If a convicted rapist and murderer like Thabo Bester believes he deserves bail, I’m sure Nkosi himself can take his chances. Joe Sibanyoni can organise him one Kwaggafontein kind of magistrate.”

@Sunflowerreal added:

“Oh well, let’s see if he will get bail.”

@Joseph65557799 stated:

“Nkosi is a very dangerous man.”

@mufasa2030 suggested:

“He must save that money for when he is on trial.”

@lucasmoagi12 asked:

“Does he understand the gravity of the charges he is facing?”

@NosundayPepe said:

“He saw his friends in Kwaggafontein got bail.”

NPA provide more details about raid at Nkosi's home

Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provided more details about the raid at Sergeant Nkosi's home.

The NPA stated that the officer allegedly had over three firearms and case dockets at his home when the police raided.

South Africans celebrated his detention and slammed him for some of the accusations the court heard.

Source: Briefly News