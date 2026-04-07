The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provided insight into the charges Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is facing

Nkosi, who was a witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was recently arrested

South Africans celebrated his detention, and social media users slammed him for the accusations the court heard

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Dockets were among the items found at Fannie Nkosi's house. Images: TheTruthPanther/ X and Motortion/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi allegedly had over three firearms and case dockets at his home when the SAPS raided his house on 2 April 2026.

Nkosi appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates' Court on 7 April after his arrest. He was charged with three counts of failure to secure firearms, eight counts of failure to secure ammunition, defeating the ends of justice, and failure to mount a safe.

What did the police find at Nkosi’s house?

According to SABC News journalist Chriselda Lewis, the police found seven licensed firearms: four were inside a safe, one was under the mattress, another was under his bed, and another was in his car. The police also found six dockets of cash-in-transit robbery cases, one of which is in Musina, Limpopo, and the other is reportedly in Roodepoort, Gauteng. The police also found about R50,000 on the property during the raid that took place on 2 April. He is expected to appear for bail and remains in custody.

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is yet to apply for bail. Image: Charles O'Rear

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast Nkosi

Netizens on social media took multiple jabs at Nkosi while others celebrated his arrest.

NaDima, NoHlengiwe joked:

“The man appeared at Madlanga and still kept incriminating documents, guns, and money in his house? I bet his witch doctor told him that they would be invisible should the police come knocking.”

Siyakhula was stunned.

“Iyhooo! Hayi, Fannie was fully armed and prepared to defend himself if attacked. One gun under the mattress, one under the bed, one in the car, and four in a safe!”

Bhekzin Mabele said:

“To live a criminal life is very hard. You need to have guns scattered all over the house for easy reach during an attack.”

Ntshunxeko.Inc remarked:

“Beautiful things are happening. What Lord Mkhwanazi did is beyond comprehension.”

The Seed Ya MuChangane said:

“The guy was ready to fight mo. He probably slept with one eye open!”

Abdenego did not agree with the state’s case.

“Nonsense charges. So they got a search warrant because they wanted to inspect how he secured his guns. And the magistrates are not granting him bail? This is nonsense.”

Mpondo was shook.

“Tjoo, what is he doing with so many guns? I know that you can only use one gun at a time. Unless you are Rambo.”

IG: Mmabathomash observed:

“That stun grenade gave it away. I know this had something to do with CIT heists.”

SAPS officer arrested for allegedly defrauding police

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a member of the South African Police Service was arrested after he was accused of fraud. The officer was released on bail.

The officer reportedly made large withdrawals from a police fund and diverted it under the guise of travel costs.

Source: Briefly News